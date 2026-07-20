Software Test Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AXIS OS Platform Test is looking for a Test Engineer to join our Connected Device Test team. You'll work on-site at our headquarters in Lund together with an experienced team, using modern test automation frameworks, advanced test management systems, and state-of-the-art test environments.
Who is your future team?
The AXIS OS Platform Test team is responsible for testing the software that powers Axis video products. By ensuring the quality of AXIS OS, we help deliver the reliable, secure, and high-performing products that customers around the world depend on.
AXIS OS is the Linux-based operating system used in most of your Axis network devices. It is purpose-built to meet the high standards required for network devices including cybersecurity, ease of integration, quality, and long-term value.
We are an experienced team made up of junior and senior test engineers who enjoy solving problems together and sharing knowledge. What makes our team special is how we combine deep technical expertise with an open, collaborative, and supportive culture.
The team is part of the R&D Quality Assurance organization. Our QA organization includes 20 teams across five departments. Today, we're more than 300 people, making us one of the largest test organizations in the region. We have a close-knit team culture, both within our team and across the department, and we're always looking for ways to improve how we work and test our software.
Want to learn more? Listen to an interview with our QA team: Axis communications - Meet Quality Assurance
If you're passionate about software testing and quality assurance, you will enjoy it here!
What you'll do here as a Test Engineer
You'll collaborate closely with other Test Engineers to test new features, products, and applications as well as ensure high software quality. You'll help ensure our software meets the required quality standards before every release. You will work in close partnership with developers and product managers. Your ability to communicate, bridge gaps between teams, and build consensus is just as important as your technical scripting skills. You'll also have a mentor during your first months to help you settle into the role, learn our AXIS OS, and get familiar with our testing processes.
In this role, you will:
Develop and maintain functional and non-functional test cases (manual and automated)
Build and maintain test infrastructure, environments, and supporting processes
Test different use cases and set up test systems involving both internal and external systems
Maintain and develop existing automated test environments
Develop and maintain internal test tools
Plan, execute, and report test activities
Analyze logs and test results
Troubleshoot and report bugs
Verify bug fixes
In some cases, execute exploratory and scripted tests
Who are we looking for?
We're looking for a curious team player who enjoys exploring and understanding complex technical systems, has a genuine interest in software quality, and wants to continuously learn and grow. We believe the best ideas come from people with different perspectives. Everyone should feel comfortable asking questions, sharing ideas, and learning from mistakes.
You'll work with software that runs on Axis devices, connected applications, and cloud services. This means you'll need creativity, curiosity, and the flexibility to adapt to changing technologies.
You'll have the opportunity to take ownership of your work while being supported by experienced colleagues who enjoy collaborating, sharing knowledge, and learning from each other. We value the fresh perspectives that come with a curious mind, and we encourage you to bring your unique experience to our team.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A degree in engineering (or equivalent experience), combined with the ability to see the big picture in both systems and test strategies
A genuine interest in software testing, backed by hands-on experience in test automation
A genuine interest in applying AI and large language models (LLMs) to software quality and engineering
Ability to collaborate effectively across teams and disciplines
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
We'd especially like to hear from candidates with experience in several of the following areas:
Embedded Linux systems
Testing complex systems, including API, integration, and UI automation
Network video (e.g., MPEG4, H.264, H.265), network administration and TCP/IP
Modern test automation frameworks and CI/CD pipelines
Jenkins (or similar CI tools) and Git (or similar version control system)
Python scripting
Test automation of both existing and newly developed test cases
Agile development
Bonus points if you also bring:
Proficiency in Swedish
Experience mentoring colleagues and promoting quality best practices
What Axis has to offer
As a world leader in network video, we develop technology that helps create safer and smarter environments around the world. Here, you'll contribute to developing solutions that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Ready to Act?
We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Ann Svensson +46 (0)708 25 96 45 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10007556