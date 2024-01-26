Software Test Engineer | Digital Experience Platform
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, connectivity platform, and digital services.
We're looking for a Software Test Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join a team of Software Engineers in developing innovative mobile services to enhance the longevity and sustainability of our appliances. Craft outstanding direct-to-consumer sales experiences for three top-tier brands. Whether it's a new filter, spare part, or replacement, you'll be the one to make it easy to purchase.
In detail, you will:
• Ensure that the team understands and delivers the correct product quality for our after sales services and new business models.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
• Develop a modern palette of techniques and methodologies that provides an efficient, risk based, data driven approach to testing.
• Ensure that our software quality is scalable to different brands, and appliance categories in our digital ecosystem.
• Work together with developers, other testers, designers, and product managers with shared responsibility for the teams' success.
• Make our team be the model for a the new normal in software product testing.
Who you are:
• You have 2+ years' experience of quality assurance for mobile phone apps, web pages and backend services for consumer users.
• You have experience in testing software applications for full stack products that are frequently updated in production.
• You know how to combine build-time quality tools and run-time quality data for maximizing the testing efforts value.
• You need to master at least two of the following competence areas and quickly learn what good looks like for the others:
· Collaborate with developers in work break down, architecture and design in both long and short horizons to ensure the testability and quality assurance aspect.
· Manual testing of consumer direct interaction services in mobile, web and cloud backends.
· Building modularized test automation for full stack products that provides scalable regression efforts.
· Test automation that simplifies root cause finding for developers.
· Build pipeline, code analysis, feature flag and analytics tools for modern embedded development.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
