Software Test Engineer
2024-05-17
Dive deeper. Decode the future.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world.
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, connectivity platform, and digital services.
We're looking for a Software Test Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join a team of software engineers in developing innovative mobile services to enhance the longevity and sustainability of our appliances. Craft outstanding direct-to-consumer sales experiences for three top-tier brands. Whether it's a new filter, spare part, or replacement, you'll be the one to make it easy to purchase.
In detail, you will:
• Ensure that the team understands and delivers the correct product quality for our after sales services and new business models.
• Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
• Develop and maintain test stands.
• Commit to completing well-defined work and deliver on those commitments.
• Identify, record, document and track bugs following Agile practices.
Who you are:
• 1-3 years of expertise in Software QA
• Strong experience with manual and exploratory testing.
• Familiarity with IoT testing is desirable, but not mandatory.
• Good skills in at least one programming language
• Proficient with test management tools like Qmetry.
• Strong logical reasoning abilities, excellent verbal communication skills for effective collaboration within cross-functional teams, and good debugging skills.
• Demonstrating an active and positive work ethic, and willingness to learn and help others.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
