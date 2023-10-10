Software Test Engineer
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for a software test engineer who wants to join a successful company within the automotive industry.
We are looking for you who have an interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You would join a highly competent team who are working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe and sustainable mobility. You would work from a modern office environment in Lund.
This is a consultant assignment and you will be employed by Randstad Technologies.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
We look forward to receiving your application! Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible.
For more information: Sally Hansen, consultant manager, sally.hansen@randstad.se
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
As a software test engineer for this position, you will:
Build solutions that are safe, secure, and reliable.
Create and maintain automated black box tests for automotive embedded software with the highest cyber security standards in the car industry.
Perform system fault tracing together with different knowledge groups
Extent and improve existing CI/CD infrastructure owned by the team
Participate in the requirement creation process ensuring that the requirements are testable
Analyzing errors using diagnostic tools to check frames on various communication bus systems
Carrying out software updates
Work in a highly empowered agile team that is responsible for creating everything from requirements and software architecture to implementation and test
Qualifications
Great skills in automated tests with good experience in embedded systems.
Good knowledge of working in a Linux environment
Good knowledge of Python
Good knowledge of network protocols and network routing
Good knowledge of cybersecurity testing
Knowledge of C/C++
Fluent skills in english, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have:
Penetration testing or Ethical Hacking
Automotive industry knowledge
In this recruitment process we will attach great importance to who you are as a person. We believe the right candidate is someone who is communicative, self-motivated and through. It is also important that you can work well with others and that you are flexible. You are a problem-solver and you always strive to deliver the best possible results.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
