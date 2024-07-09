Software Test Developer
Job description
The On-site consultancy part of Sigma Connectivity, Engineering, are now looking for a Software Test Developer to join our dynamic team of consultants!
In this role you will primarily work with developing, designing and maintaining automated test scripts and frameworks. Your technical environment and tools will vary with the client and the specific assignment.
Examples of responsibilities:
Taking part in developing and building your own test environments
Ensuring early test involvement in the development phase
Act as a valuable resource for colleagues, leveraging your expertise and experience
You will often be involved in various parts of the development process to ensure a successful project, working closely with stakeholders, system engineers, and developers. Many of our clients operate at the cutting edge of their industry, and we are driven by the desire to help them achieve their visions for the future.
Requirements
Technical education (University level)
Minimum 3 years of software development experience (with one or several of following languages; C++, C, C# and/or Python)
Strong interest in software development focusing on troubleshooting, verification, and test automation.
We offer
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We believe in investing in knowledge and education, making a positive impact on society and shaping a brighter future for all.
Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Working with us means you will be working in an international environment with a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. We operate globally from 12 sites and have expert teams in North America, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, United Kingdom and Poland. Ersättning
