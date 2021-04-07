Software Test Automation Engineer (temp) - Cepheid AB - Datajobb i Solna
Software Test Automation Engineer (temp)
Cepheid AB / Datajobb / Solna
2021-04-07
Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
This past year, our Solna site has expanded and doubled in size, and we are now continuing our journey of growth in search of a star that is passionate about improving lives of others.
The role
As a Software Test Automation Engineer you will get to be part of a software development team responsible for crafting, implementing and executing automated testing of Cepheid's C360 connected platform. Cepheid C360 is a cloud based software platform providing administrative and analytics support for Cepheid's GeneXpert product family. In this role you will work with
automated test development for the product
software verification documentation including, but not limited to, Test Plans, and Verification Reports
multi-functional teamwork, ie SQA, Marketing, Service and support organizations, and project- or program managers during the development and delivery of the product
Perform duties as an individual contributor or team member with 100% hands-on work.
Qualifications
We believe that for qualifying to this position you should have a Bachelor's or Master's degree within field combined with at least 4-5 years of professional experience. Essentially we are looking for proven experience of software test automation background with Java, preferably in Unix environment, and experience from developing automated tests, using Selenium.
Preferred qualifications include
Knowledge of API Testing.
Knowledge of BDD, Cucumber framework
Comfortable in using open source tools and technologies for Test Automation
Ability to work across several layers of the application, from back-end database through to the UI
Experience with REST, JSON, databases, Git, Linux (command line), Agile/Scrum teamwork
We are seeking a proactive problem solver that can showcase flexibility and proficient teamworking and communication skills.
What we offer
We offer to be a part of an international, fast-paced and fast-growing, but yet friendly and diverse company, where we find it meaningful to go to work. We take ownership in caring for our employees, and also offer a wide range of benefits, which include a competitive salary, additional days of leave, a fitness grant, a local gym, etc. Together we work hard to make a difference!
We are interviewing continuously, so make sure to submit your CV today so that we can get to know you!
Please note this is a temporary position of approximately one year due to parental leave.
