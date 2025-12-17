Software test and integration (CI/CD) Engineers
EDAG, one of the leading global engineering experts with heritage from the automotive industry, serves its customers with complete development responsibility, ranging from concept work to even building prototypes. Whether it is software development, development of future mobility solutions, sustainability, design engineering, quality assurance, manufacturing engineering or various other engineering requests, EDAG has successfully helped its clients take the next technology leap, for more than 56 years.
We at EDAG simply claim to be our customer's global mobility and industry engineering experts! EDAG Engineering Scandinavia AB is the Scandinavian subsidiary of the EDAG Group. With an origin from Gothenburg, we have naturally become an important partner to the western region of Sweden. More and more customers are discovering our ability to deliver local engineering capabilities within a wide range of areas - not seldom in combination with other global EDAG sites, colleagues and competences to accommodate larger projects and undertakings.
We are expanding our customer engagement and am looking for CI/CD and test engineers who will take responsibility for CI/CD operations, application integration, software testing, test automation and test framework development.
Responsibilities:
Developing, maintaining and optimizing the CI/CD pipelines for uninterrupted software builds and integrations.
Proactively monitoring CI pipelines and resolving the issues and errors.
Developing and maintaining automated test cases aligned with gate scope
Executing sanity checks, baseline qualification, and extended tests as part of CI/CD workflows
Analyze test results and contribute to fault reporting and resolution.
Performing fault tracing and advanced troubleshooting within owned domain.
Collaborate with test engineers to improve test automation coverage and efficiency.
Analyze complex test requirements and translate them into robust automated solutions using Python, CAPL, and C#.
Integrate new test methods and technologies, ensuring compliance with our quality and safety standards.
Maintain and support test environments (boxcars, VIL rigs), including remote and on-site activities as needed.
Mentor junior developers and contribute to the technical direction of the automation team.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical, Electronics, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent.
3-10 years of automotive experience in CI/CD engineering, software integration, testing and automation.
Experience in Boxcar and VIL (Vehicle-in-the-loop) rig testing.
Proficiency in programming languages: Python, CAPL, C/C#, and scripting for test automation.
Experience in CI tools Cynosure, Jenkins, Zuul, GitLab, Ansible, Bazel.
Experience in tools Git/Gerrit, Victoria, Grafana, YAML, Bash, Groovy, Artifactory, Docker, AWS, Vector CANoe, vTESTstudio.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
B driving license.
Meritorious:
ISTQB Certification.
Volvo Cars experience
We welcome you in to our open and diverse culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn as you become a part of a dynamic and creative team who are at the top of their field. With leading-edge technology, we help our customer's vision become a reality. We are an engineer's playground of innovation and creativity that is fast, furious and fun! Så ansöker du
