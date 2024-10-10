Software Technician / Fault tracer
2024-10-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do
As Software Technician you will join the Prototype Build team that is part of the unit Safe Vehicle Automation (SVA). Our main task is to build and install logging solutions for logging of sensor (camera, radar, ultra sonic, lidar and GNSS) data that are a prerequisite for development and verification of VCC's safety functions. The logging solutions are adapted for each car model. SVA also have test vehicles without logging solution.
As Software Technician your focus is the fleet of SVA test vehicles and to keep all vehicles within the fleet up to date regarding vehicle software. This requires a close cooperation with the Software Technicians elsewhere at VCC and initiatives to automate the process.
As Fault Tracer your focus is both the vehicles and the logging solutions. You need to understand vehicles electronics, how the logging solution is built up and how the different components shall be configured. The vehicle will be your workplace!
Need to have
* Natural interest in technology and technical solutions
* Stubborn fault tracer
* Fast learner
* Can-do attitude
* B type driving license
* Fluent in English, written and spoken
Good to have
* BSC or MSC in relevant subjects
* Understanding of networks and time-sync
* Knowledge around Linux environments
* Experience from working with software to VCC vehicles.
* Swedish language
How to apply?
We 'd like to receive your application before 27th of October.
Hiring Manager Mats Hammar at mats.hammar@volvocars.com
Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
