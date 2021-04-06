Software System Engineer - China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Software System Engineer
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
CEVT is an innovation and development company at the forefront of mobility. Modular development, ground-breaking virtual engineering, software development and continuous innovation enable us to deliver world-class technology.
Today we deliver to different automotive brands in the Geely family such as Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, and Lynk & Co and are based at Lindholmen in Gothenburg.
As a Software System engineer working in Motion Control department you will be responsible for developing and defining the System Architecture and Requirements for the inhouse development of the motion control ECU components, mainly focused on the Software parts.
You will participate in the system design process to help, manage, resolve and balance conflicting requirements. Together with other system engineers you will lead and coordinate solutions across platforms.
Working closely with your Product owner/scrum team and Software teams, you support the development of system testing activities and test automation, such as development of testcases, test scripts (python), methods, strategies, processes.
Personal attributes:
You use your skills and your passion to expand your technical insights and to build and maintain a network that includes people from many areas in the company. You are curious and want to contribute to develop our technologies. Driven by customer focus, you get things done. You are committed to deliver at a high level and you have the ability to proceed your work without having all the facts at hand before you start. You are flexible and have excellent communication and documentation skills. You have a positive attitude and are a team player. You are experienced with agile development and familiar with system development best practices.
Required qualifications:
Bachelor or master's degree in engineering or the equivalent experience.
Experience in distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture.
Experience in architecture and systemization of SW development, preferably in the motion control area.
Knowledge in tools for product management like System Weaver, Doors or similar.
Experience from Continuous Integration, Continuous delivery and automated SW testing.
Good software development skills for enabling automation: Python, Jenkins. GIT.
Experience from test tools such as Canalyzer and Canoe.
Experienced within ISO26262 and ASpice.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Ability to travel to China and European countries.
For more information please contact:
Anna-Karin Andersson, Director Central Unit System Design and Verification, 072-988 83 70, annakarin.andersson@cevt.se for questions regarding the position
Kristina Larsson, Senior Recruiter, 072-988 85 44, kristina.larsson@cevt.se for questions regarding the recruitment process
Last application date: 2021-04-27
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
Supportive and creative work environment
30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
Great office location at Lindholmen
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-27
Företag
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB
Jobbnummer
5674646
