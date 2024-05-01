Software Responsible
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase.
Key responsibilities:
• Utilize strong software background to oversee and manage software-related tasks and projects.
• Independently and in teams verify functionality in vehicles as well as in rigs and lab environment
• Coordinate and execute software releases, ensuring timely and high-quality delivery of software components.
• Act as the main point of contact and responsible person between our internal teams and external suppliers.
• Manage and maintain effective relationships with suppliers, including software requirement specification (SWRS) management.
• Contribute to component sourcing by taking responsibility for technical specifications and conducting Software evaluations for an electric power take-off component used in the automotive industry.
• Develop and execute the software release plan, as well as coordinate verification and validation (V&V) activities.
• Ensure the quality, safety, and compliance of the component throughout the development process.
• Review and provide support to suppliers regarding necessary documentation.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a pragmatic team player that loves to take responsibility of Software for an Electric power take-off component. You have a broad knowledge and experience of developing Embedded Software applications and AUTOSAR, also you are used to express yourself within required specifications. You feel comfortable owning and take responsibility for your components and do so with a great attitude. We therefore believe that you have:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
• 5-8 years of relevant experience in software development and management.
• Strong knowledge of Power Electronics.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Familiarity with automotive industry standards and regulations is a plus.
• Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and result-oriented mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Hiring manager: Fredrik Hansson
E-mail address: fredrik.hansson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
