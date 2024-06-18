Software Release Manager
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies.
We are looking for a highly-experienced software release manager, who will take full ownership and responsibility for the continuous delivery of our full vehicle software stack. This includes our own autonomous driving software stack, the remote operation and vehicle controls software, integration of third-party software as well as backend software. Furthermore, the software release manager plans & owns the release acceptance test on the test track.
As our Software Release Manager you will join our software leadership team and drive release content, goals, quality and efficiency of our software deliveries. In this highly visible role you will have the opportunity to lead and drive change together with other ambitious, innovative and product-focused people who all challenge conventional thinking, think big, and aim high.
At Einride everyone is responsible for their work end to end, from development to production. As one of our software leadership team members, you will help us to improve developer happiness, foster our fearless development culture and lead by example.
You will:
Take ownership and responsibility for the continuous delivery of our full autonomous vehicle software stack.
Own and drive the software release acceptance test.
Plan & drive release content, goals, quality and efficiency of our software deliveries.
Own the software quality metrics for the software teams and software DevOps.
We expect you to:
Have deep practical experience in planning, managing and delivering software releases for a full software stack.
Have deep understanding and experience in developing and deploying software at scale.
Have hands-on experience in (embedded) software deployment for distributed systems comparable to vehicle software systems.
Experience in autonomous driving stack development in the automotive domain is a big plus.
This is a full-time position based in Gothenburg. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
