Software Release Engineer
2024-02-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
In a fast-paced world accelerating towards electrification, would you like to play an important role in our software release pipeline, delivering new features to our customers? Would you like to contribute to Volvo's mission to create world leading electric propulsion technology? Then you should join us as Software Release Engineer in 'Electromobility - Electric Propulsion System'.
We can offer you an exciting role, where you will cooperate with software stakeholders to deliver complex and robust software for production and aftermarket streams spread across Volvo's vast range of products. You will gain detailed knowledge about our fully in-house developed software functions, but also understand how they contribute to helping our customers fulfill their transport missions.
What you will do
Our team culture is characterized by an open, helpful and collaborative atmosphere. We constantly seek improvements, both in how we can work smarter and how we can further grow our individual competences. Passion, respect for the individual and fun at work are key values for us!
You will ensure that the tested embedded software package is delivered for production and aftermarket systems. That includes plan, coordinate and communicate the release work to stakeholders involved. The stakeholders include component Software engineers, Product owners, Software release leaders, production and aftermarket. In addition, you will create and manage software node templates, update part numbers and documentation, perform software download checks towards production, aftermarket systems and finally execute the release. An added function is to ensure the right Road Approval for the software baselines in our test vehicles.
Who are you?
You have a strong can-do attitude, a learning mindset and ability to drive tasks to completion. Good communication and problem-solving skills is the base for the position. Experience at working in a global organization with cross functional interaction is really good to have.
In addition:
* Bachelors/master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering
* At least 3+ years of experience in handling software, not only having "used" sometimes but rather a good hands-on experience in Version control systems (eg. GIT, Serena Dimensions), Altassian Bitbucket, Jira, Confluence
A good understanding of Continuous Integration and software tool chains and knowledge in automotive domain. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Merits:
* Agile processes (KANBAN, SCRUM), experience from agile product development using the SAFe framework
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
