Software Quality Engineer
2023-10-17
Do you have a background as a software engineer and want to contribute to developing working methods and processes as a step in improving important software? This is a great job opportunity for you! We're looking for a new member to Permobil's embedded software team, to join and contribute to the development of their advanced power wheelchairs. Permobil's products are more than just a power wheelchair - it is a mission to achieve the greatest level of independence and mobility for users. Welcome to a job that truly means life-changing software development for the good of the user!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Permobil's goal is to deliver technical solutions that enable users to have their disability compensated as far as possible by aids with the same technical standard as those we all use in our everyday lives. Through evidence-based innovation, Permobil develops wheelchairs using 50 years of experience in the field with new technologies combined with users needs. We are now looking for a Software Quality Engineer that is ready to take on the challenge of leading and developing the work processes and methods of the embedded software team, as well as taking an active part of the software development.
"What really strikes me every day is my teams accumulated knowledge and skill, always showing willingness to help each other out in our daily job. We all have different strengths and everyone is open to sharing their knowledge!" - Per, Recruiting manager
You are offered
• To contribute to new smart and innovative software features that add more value for the users
• To be a part of a meaningful job where you will contribute to make a difference, every day, for people around the world
• To be a part of a highly skilled team who together aim for the most innovative solutions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will lead the quality and regulatory software compliance work for a medical device
• You will be responsible for improving our working methods and processes for software development
• You will work in Agile project development teams, from the beginning to the end of the software development life-cycle
• You will as a software developer work on a multi-processor solution and refine and implement software features written in C and C++.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A BSc or MSc degree within computer science, electrical engineering or similar
• Several years of experience in quality engineering of software
• Several years of experience in embedded programming for real-time systems, and development in C and C++
• You are proficient in reading, developing and refining methods and working processes
• You have full work proficiency in English and Swedish, both oral and written.
It is meritorious if you have
• You have experience in embedded Linux
• Previous experience in working in Jira and Gitlab
• You have previous experience in software development for medical devices or- other safety critical products.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Inspirational
• Problem solver
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Every day, Permobil's employees around the world work to take advantage of the opportunities that the latest technology offers to create a positive impact for people with disabilities. With around 1700 team members in more than 15 countries and production facilities in four countries spread over three continents, Permobil are proud of our Swedish roots and global footprint.
