Software QA Junior Engineer
Infinera AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-17
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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In an increasingly connected world, the pandemic has highlighted just how essential telecom networks are to keep society running. The Network Infrastructure group is at the heart of a revolution to connectivity, pushing the boundaries to deliver faster network capacity to people worldwide through our ambition, innovation, and technical expertise.
Join Optical Networks division, where innovation meets scale in the AI-driven data center era. With the recent acquisition of Infinera, we've united two industry leaders to create an optical networking powerhouse-combining cutting-edge technology with proven leadership to redefine the future of connectivity.
As a Software QA Engineer at Nokia, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of our cutting-edge communication technology. You'll thrive in our dynamic Agile environment, working alongside passionate colleagues who are committed to innovation in optical communications. Your strong communication skills will empower you to collaborate effectively within our global team, driving quality and efficiency in our products.
Your responsibilities
Design and implement comprehensive test plans, creating and executing automated test cases in Python to meet project specifications.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional software development teams during backlog refinement and sprint planning, ensuring alignment on project goals.
Generate detailed reports on test execution and defect analysis, improving the reproducibility and resolution of issues to enhance product quality.
Participate in continuous improvement discussions to promote the adoption of innovative approaches in quality assurance and testing.
Utilize and integrate version control systems like Git to maintain test scripts and documentation effectively within the agile development workflow.
Stay updated on optical communication technologies and contribute insights to enhance the team's approach to testing and quality assurance.
Your skills and experience
You have:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Telecommunications, Electronics Engineering, or a related field
Experience in automated test development using Python
Knowledge of optical communication and related technologies
Effective communication skills for global cross-functional collaboration
It would be nice if you also had:
Knowledge of Agile methodologies and Test-Driven Development
Familiarity with version control systems (e.g.: Git)
ISTQB or other software testing certifications
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software QA Junior Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infinera AB
(org.nr 556587-0028)
Fredsborgsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infinera Jobbnummer
9862471