Software project manager

Do you have a strong interest in technical project management and software development? Develit is looking for a senior project manager who will lead one or a few result-oriented teams. We believe that in order to fit in this position you should be able to work in a high pace environment where the focus is on quality and attention to detail. The position is a combined technical project management, business analyst, QA, and development role.
Your profile:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or related field.
• Minimum 5 years of Project Management experience;
• Technical background with hands-on experience in software development; - Hands-on experience delivering complex projects and managing customer relationships;
• Strong experience in business analysis and pre-sales;
• Experience in transforming business needs into technical ones;
• Strong knowledge of SQL;
• Experience working in Scrum teams;
• Proficiency in Jira, Confluence;
• Experience in developing and following up on project plans;
• Communicative ability and patience;
• Structured and organized;
• Solid decision-making skills and ability to work in a nimble environment;
• Analytical and critical thinking;
• Problem-solving ability;
• Fluent in English and Russian both in speech and in writing.
Meritorious:
• Prior experience managing international teams;
• Basic Swedish;
• PSM/PSPO certifications;
• Experience from Eastern European markets (Baltic states, Poland, Czech Republic) Så ansöker du
