Software Program Manager

Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva's software products are essential cornerstones for the success of our BioPharma instruments. Currently, we are looking for a Program Manager to coordinate and execute software releases of the UNICORN platform product.
As a Program Manager within software development, you will coordinate the software development in collaboration with the Software Core Program team as well as product management and other internal stakeholders. You will also play a key role in driving changes to improve efficiency in the software development work.
What you will do:
Execute one or several cross-functional projects according to the established development model and local instructions.
Define and plan the project involving all functions that are stakeholders of the project.
Maintain active dialogue with e.g. business area representatives, to ensure project deliveries are aligned with developing market needs.
Drive and facilitate project work ensuring necessary decisions to reach company goals are made and effected.
Manage deviations, quality objectives, regulatory requirements, schedules, and program risks and make decisions based on business objectives.
Monitor project progress and cost development and in collaboration with portfolio manager work out opportunities to deliver according to set scope and within set time and budget frames.
Suggest and implement improved methodologies/ways of working for project management within the agreed organizational framework.
Who you are:
MSc or similar education in the software development field.
Proven track-record of successful project deliveries.
Experience of working in a lean and agile development framework.
Extensive experience in relevant software and system product development.
At least 5 years of relevant industrial experience, including position(s) as project manager or equivalent.
Experience in the development of software for regulated industries, such as biopharma or medical devices is an advantage.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you're a person with excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams. You have well-developed managerial skills and the ability to to motivate and direct teams/people, and to create situations that energize a team. You are comfortable managing change and embrace continuous improvements.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, April 21st. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Jenny Mählberg at jenny.mahlberg@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide. Så ansöker du
