Software Platform Developer - CrossControl AB - Datajobb i Ovanåker

CrossControl AB / Datajobb / Ovanåker2021-04-07Do you want to join to develop the future's software platform for displays and controllers for heavy industrial vehicles?CrossControl provides not only display and controller electronics to the heavy vehicle manufacturers, but also a software platform which makes it easy and fast for customers to develop their software applications. Our software platform is one of our key competitive advantages we have and is often the reason why customers choose us as supplier. Our customers' high demand requires us to work with a mix of innovation, experimentation and discipline.CrossControl is now looking for a software developer with special skills in graphics applications and control systems where you will develop our application software platform with new components and technologies that makes our customers succeed. You enjoy working in a team where we develop platforms and solutions for machines in rough environments.Competence and experiencerelevant academic degreedeep experience from C and C++worked with graphics applications and knows how the CPU and GPU collaborate to achieve optimized graphics performanceworked with Linux and other operating systemsworked with different types of communication interfaces and protocolsworked in projects using agile methodsgood skills in written and spoken English is a prerequisite since we work in an international environmentIt is a merit if you earlier have worked withsoftware for machines/vehiclesQt/QMLgraphics designgame programmingLinux developmentartificial intelligence and machine learningDev OpsThe positionYou will be part of our Software Platform team and continue to develop our software platform, from first idea and experimentation, through realization and product launch and to support our sales organization and customers. The time period now is very exciting, where traditional fieldbus technologies, user interfaces and control functions meets new emerging technologies like cloud services and artificial intelligence.The position is in our office in Västerås.In the Software Platform team you will work tightly together with the rest of the team in a scrum based project model, learning from and sharing with each other. The software platform itself is an open platform based on Linux with a mix of open source, commercial and our own software, everything integrated together to the world class platform it is perceived as by many customers.Our offerAs Software Platform Developer you mainly work with the Software Platform team, but also with other teams, like our field application engineers and our customers who are almost always outside Sweden. You will work with new technologies to a high degree, breaking new ground, extending our platform and make our customers perceive our products are the best. You will work in an international environment, with the possibility to communicate and meet many interesting people from different parts of the world.We value the qualities and benefits that an even age and gender distribution, ethnic and cultural diversity give CrossControl as a company. Applications will be processed continuously!For more information about the position, please contact: Ken Lindfors, Software Platform Manager 018-65 72 18. ken.lindfors@crosscontrol.com For information about the recruitment process, please contact: Cecilia Westlén, HR, 0271-75 76 92, cecilia.westlen@crosscontrol.com 2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30CrossControl ABNorra Ösavägen 11 Alfta Indu82240 Alfta5676826