Software Platform Developer - CrossControl AB - Datajobb i Ovanåker
Software Platform Developer
CrossControl AB / Datajobb / Ovanåker
2021-04-07
Visa alla datajobb i Ovanåker, Hofors, Sandviken, Hedemora
Visa alla jobb hos CrossControl AB i Ovanåker
Do you want to join to develop the future's software platform for displays and controllers for heavy industrial vehicles?
CrossControl provides not only display and controller electronics to the heavy vehicle manufacturers, but also a software platform which makes it easy and fast for customers to develop their software applications. Our software platform is one of our key competitive advantages we have and is often the reason why customers choose us as supplier. Our customers' high demand requires us to work with a mix of innovation, experimentation and discipline.
CrossControl is now looking for a software developer with special skills in graphics applications and control systems where you will develop our application software platform with new components and technologies that makes our customers succeed. You enjoy working in a team where we develop platforms and solutions for machines in rough environments.
Competence and experience
relevant academic degree
deep experience from C and C++
worked with graphics applications and knows how the CPU and GPU collaborate to achieve optimized graphics performance
worked with Linux and other operating systems
worked with different types of communication interfaces and protocols
worked in projects using agile methods
good skills in written and spoken English is a prerequisite since we work in an international environment
It is a merit if you earlier have worked with
software for machines/vehicles
Qt/QML
graphics design
game programming
Linux development
artificial intelligence and machine learning
Dev Ops
The position
You will be part of our Software Platform team and continue to develop our software platform, from first idea and experimentation, through realization and product launch and to support our sales organization and customers. The time period now is very exciting, where traditional fieldbus technologies, user interfaces and control functions meets new emerging technologies like cloud services and artificial intelligence.
The position is in our office in Västerås.
In the Software Platform team you will work tightly together with the rest of the team in a scrum based project model, learning from and sharing with each other. The software platform itself is an open platform based on Linux with a mix of open source, commercial and our own software, everything integrated together to the world class platform it is perceived as by many customers.
Our offer
As Software Platform Developer you mainly work with the Software Platform team, but also with other teams, like our field application engineers and our customers who are almost always outside Sweden. You will work with new technologies to a high degree, breaking new ground, extending our platform and make our customers perceive our products are the best. You will work in an international environment, with the possibility to communicate and meet many interesting people from different parts of the world.
We value the qualities and benefits that an even age and gender distribution, ethnic and cultural diversity give CrossControl as a company. Applications will be processed continuously!
For more information about the position, please contact: Ken Lindfors, Software Platform Manager 018-65 72 18. ken.lindfors@crosscontrol.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact: Cecilia Westlén, HR, 0271-75 76 92, cecilia.westlen@crosscontrol.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Adress
CrossControl AB
Norra Ösavägen 11 Alfta Indu
82240 Alfta
Jobbnummer
5676826
CrossControl AB / Datajobb / Ovanåker
2021-04-07
Visa alla datajobb i Ovanåker, Hofors, Sandviken, Hedemora
Visa alla jobb hos CrossControl AB i Ovanåker
Do you want to join to develop the future's software platform for displays and controllers for heavy industrial vehicles?
CrossControl provides not only display and controller electronics to the heavy vehicle manufacturers, but also a software platform which makes it easy and fast for customers to develop their software applications. Our software platform is one of our key competitive advantages we have and is often the reason why customers choose us as supplier. Our customers' high demand requires us to work with a mix of innovation, experimentation and discipline.
CrossControl is now looking for a software developer with special skills in graphics applications and control systems where you will develop our application software platform with new components and technologies that makes our customers succeed. You enjoy working in a team where we develop platforms and solutions for machines in rough environments.
Competence and experience
relevant academic degree
deep experience from C and C++
worked with graphics applications and knows how the CPU and GPU collaborate to achieve optimized graphics performance
worked with Linux and other operating systems
worked with different types of communication interfaces and protocols
worked in projects using agile methods
good skills in written and spoken English is a prerequisite since we work in an international environment
It is a merit if you earlier have worked with
software for machines/vehicles
Qt/QML
graphics design
game programming
Linux development
artificial intelligence and machine learning
Dev Ops
The position
You will be part of our Software Platform team and continue to develop our software platform, from first idea and experimentation, through realization and product launch and to support our sales organization and customers. The time period now is very exciting, where traditional fieldbus technologies, user interfaces and control functions meets new emerging technologies like cloud services and artificial intelligence.
The position is in our office in Västerås.
In the Software Platform team you will work tightly together with the rest of the team in a scrum based project model, learning from and sharing with each other. The software platform itself is an open platform based on Linux with a mix of open source, commercial and our own software, everything integrated together to the world class platform it is perceived as by many customers.
Our offer
As Software Platform Developer you mainly work with the Software Platform team, but also with other teams, like our field application engineers and our customers who are almost always outside Sweden. You will work with new technologies to a high degree, breaking new ground, extending our platform and make our customers perceive our products are the best. You will work in an international environment, with the possibility to communicate and meet many interesting people from different parts of the world.
We value the qualities and benefits that an even age and gender distribution, ethnic and cultural diversity give CrossControl as a company. Applications will be processed continuously!
For more information about the position, please contact: Ken Lindfors, Software Platform Manager 018-65 72 18. ken.lindfors@crosscontrol.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact: Cecilia Westlén, HR, 0271-75 76 92, cecilia.westlen@crosscontrol.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Adress
CrossControl AB
Norra Ösavägen 11 Alfta Indu
82240 Alfta
Jobbnummer
5676826