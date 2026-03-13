Software & Secure Development Specialist for Common Tech
2026-03-13
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you want to participate in Saab's strategic transformation and accelerate customer value through futureproof and evolve secure software development?
As a specialist in Software and Secure Software Development, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining and improving our software development processes with a strong focus on security, compliance and quality. This to futureproof and evolve secure software development in line with our strategic transformation at Saab.
You will work at the intersection of engineering, quality and security, ensuring that our development practices meet internal standards as well as external regulatory and customer requirements. In close collaboration with development teams, architects and security specialists, you will drive continuous improvements that strengthen both efficiency and resilience.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Defining, maintaining and evolving software development processes, including secure development practices
* Integrating security requirements into the full software lifecycle (requirements, design, implementation, verification and maintenance)
* Supporting teams in applying secure coding standards, threat modeling and risk management practices
* Ensuring compliance with relevant standards, regulations and internal governance frameworks
* Leading process improvement initiatives and facilitating internal audits or assessments
* Monitoring process performance and driving data-driven improvements
* Providing guidance and training to teams regarding secure software development best practices
You will act as a key contributor in building a strong security culture within software development, ensuring that security is embedded by design - not added afterwards.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who combines structure and analytical thinking with a collaborative mindset. You understand software development in practice and are motivated by creating clear, efficient and secure ways of working.
You likely have:
* Experience working with software development processes in complex technical environments
* Knowledge of secure software development principles and security standards
* Experience from process management, quality management or continuous improvement initiatives
* Understanding of regulatory or compliance-driven development environments
* The ability to communicate clearly and build trust across engineering and management functions
* Strong analytical skills and a systematic way of working
* Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Experience from technology-intensive industries, safety-critical systems or regulated environments is considered an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
