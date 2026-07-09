Software Manager Giraffe 1X
Saab Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Härryda Visa alla chefsjobb i Härryda
2026-07-09
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Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
As one of the software managers for Giraffe 1X, you will lead teams of highly skilled software engineers and specialists. The team members work in product-oriented agile teams, and we strive for a high degree of decentralized decision making, in order to achieve speed and quality. As manager you are the design responsible for the products and tools within the area. You lead and support the teams in finding best practices for the development of embedded and mission critical software, by looking into all relevant aspects of software engineering as well as managing employee wellbeing, strategic development, and competence planning.
You will be part of the Giraffe 1X Sensor Design Management Team and contribute to the technology strategy.
The main tasks are:
Design responsibility for products and sub-systems
Complex software development (Java) in a Hardware environment
Lead and coach your section towards goals and strategies, be a role model
Constantly strive for SW engineering excellence and a culture of learning
Cooperation and interactions with both internal and external stakeholders
Responsibility for recruitment and budget
Your profile
We are looking for a leader with passion for our products and a strong belief in the competence and commitment from our employees. Knowledge and experience in production grade software, as well as agile methodology is important, combined with the ability and courage to drive change.
Equally important is your interest and ability to develop and strengthen your employees.
We want you to have competence and experience within most of the following areas:
Professional experience within software development
Experience of leading and coaching people and a genuine interest in developing organizations, teams and people
Strong business understanding and customer focus
Excellent communication skills both Swedish and English
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualifications.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Designvägen 2 (visa karta
)
435 33 HÄRRYDA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9998205