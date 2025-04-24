Software Manager
2025-04-24
Are you an experienced leader within Software Development, IT or similar? Do you want to work with both technology and people? Join us as we are increasing our R&D Management team!
Welcome to Westermo, a rapidly growing international company at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. We develop and manufacture advanced devices for industrial data communication, ensuring reliable and secure networks for mission-critical installations in mission critical industries.
We focus on growth opportunities and delivering the best industrial networks through a dynamic work environment that values teamwork and loyalty. Our open culture promotes strong relationships, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.
Within R&D there is a total of eight teams, out of which two are Softwaredevelopment Teams that work on different tasks. The main focus within Software Developmentis our Operating System WeOS, our self-developed OS that is used in all of our products. Our R&D spend is about 15%, which says quite a lot about the focus we have on development.
Due to our continuous growth, we need to split the two software teams into three. This change will allow us to better manage our resources and enhance our development capabilities. By creating an additional team, we can ensure more focused and efficient work on our projects. We are now looking for a Manager for one of the Software teams to join our team!
Are you our new Manager for one of our Software teams?
Within R&D, we work on both hardware design, as well as software development. The robustness of our products goes beyond our hardware; to us, the software solutions need to be robust and reliable as well. In all of our products, we use our self-developed WeOS, and your team's main task is to develop and maintain WeOS. We primarily work in Linux, and most of our developers program in C. As many others, we follow an Agile development model, and are active in the open source community.
As one of the Software Managers, you will be part of the R&D Management Team, reporting to the Vice President of R&D, Mikaela Näslund. You will be working closely to the other R&D Managers, and of course your team, consisting of more than 10 software developers. Besides managing your team and their tasks, you will be responsible for resource planning, cost management, giving input to the R&D budget, competence management and bench marking relevant technology development on the market. You will also drive improvements in R&D, and together with your colleagues and product managers, work with our road map and strategical work of software development.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced leader in software development, preferably in an agile context. You understand the importance of being a role model, especially when it comes to living our values, creating trust and a sense of team spirit. You are a great communicator and have a drive and commitment to your goals. As a leader, you can adapt your leadership around your team and its member, keeping trust and quality in focus.
Requirements:
A degree in Computer Science or similar
Experienced Leader
Knowledge, experience and interest in embedded systems
Experience in working in Linux environment (and if you're a Linux-enthusiast, even better!)
Customer-focused mindset
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experienced in working with standards such as EN 50657 and IEC 62443
Working with Software as a Service (SaaS)
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today. For further information please contact:
Recruiting Manager Mikaela Näslund; mikaela.naslund@westermo.com
or Elin Sandell, Recruiter at elin.sandell@westermo.com
Robust industrial data communications.
Westermo is a leading provider of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the global market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and today has over 500 employees with a turnover of around 1 Billion SEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ependion, listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
9303238