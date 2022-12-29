Software Issue Engineer
ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include vehicle chip-sets, 5G-powered intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving sensors. Beyond this ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform. Over the last three years, global users of ECARX's technology surpassed four million. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to over 2,000 team members, with facilities in China and Europe. The founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Ziyu Shen and Eric Li. Mr Li also founded Geely Holding Group which also includes international brands such as Lotus Cars, Lynk & Co, Polestar and Volvo Cars.
Our rapidly growing team is looking for someone who wants to join our incredible Project Management Team as a Software Issue Engineer. In this role, you be an integral part of a tight team focused on global project deliveries towards our customers. As an Issue Engineer you will work with colleagues from all over the world to make sure that software issues found by any project stakeholder are correctly recorded, processed, resolved, and reported. You will also play a key role in making sure that the data from software issues is actively used to improve the product and its quality.
Responsibilities:
• Make sure there is high quality information in SW issue entries obtained from customer and entered into ECARX issue tracking system.
• Make sure there is high quality information at closing of SW issues, including root cause analysis and regression tests added.
• Assign reported SW issues to the correct team for analysis and resolution.
• Make sure SW issues originating from customer are confirmed by customer to be closed.
• Work closely with our quality team to make sure SW issue activities are aligned with overall quality activities.
• Maintain overview of SW issue status and report such status to different project stakeholders
• Secure that internal issue tracking system is synchronized with data in customer issue tracking system
Qualifications:
• You are a driven and proactive individual who sees the opportunities in an environment of uncertainties.
• You have experience working in a software-driven environment.
• You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and working proficiency in English. Proficiency in Mandarin Chinese is considered a very strong merit.
• You have experience working with Chinese stakeholders.
• You have experience working in the automotive industry. Experience within in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity is considered a strong merit.
• You have a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent.
We will continuously evaluate applicants. Deadline for application 2022-01-30.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
For more information:
Yeu-Fwu Hua, Head of PMO, yeufwu.hua@ecarxgroup.com Ersättning
Heléne Sundström helene.sundstrom@ecarxgroup.com 0723798800 Jobbnummer
