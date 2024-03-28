Software Integration & Release Leader - Interior Lighting
2024-03-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As a Software Integration & Release Leader, you play an important role in realizing the interior illumination for future Volvo cars. The product team is responsible for developing and quality assuring the functionality of interior lighting and switch and display illumination. The team collaborates with a wide variety of stakeholders to find the best solutions, and you will lead the team of Function Owners, System Design Engineers, Software Developers, and Software Test Engineers to deliver an excellent interior illumination experience to the end customer.
We work in flexible, cross-functional, product teams, tailored to development tasks. In this position there is always an opportunity for personal development. We will support you to reach your full potential.
What you'll do
You will be part of a software development team in Interior Lighting that is developing technical solutions according to agile concepts and Volvo Cars Engineer Collaboration Framework. The work is conducted in an international environment in close co-operation with SW and HW product teams, our test facilities and program management. You will focus on planning and coordination of team activities to ensure integration, verification and release of functionality to car programs according to the vehicle timing plans. You should also be open to contribute to our strategic work towards test automation, SW system design and functional growth. You till oversee team's software deliveries/releases and status reporting to the organization as well as planning and synchronization of deliveries cross-functionally. You will be responsible for risk management; prioritize, escalate and track impediments. You will also guide and support the team to continuously improve and increase efficiency.
What you'll bring
You hold a Bachelor of Science or Master of Science degree in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or equivalent education. You have experience in software deployment processes in vehicle development programs at Volvo Cars or similar from the automotive industry. You also possess fundamental knowledge of the SW development process; requirements, system design, implementation, verification and release of functionality. You have team lead experience, project management skills and systematic skills and strategic mindset.
You enjoy working in a changing environment, which motivates you in a positive way. You understand business value and you got the ability to process information and prioritize your tasks accordingly. You have a project management mindset, and you take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration, and personal drive to initiate and drive tasks towards target are key skills for your success.
• Knowledge of CarWeaver/SystemWeaver tool and SUMS is meritorious
• Experience of Matlab/Simulink, testing in different HIL environments and Vehicle is meritorious
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us! Ersättning
