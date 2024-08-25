Software In the Loop (SIL) Verification Engineer
2024-08-25
We are looking for a Verification Engineer SIL (Software in the Loop), for a team working on the verification of vehicle dynamics control systems in the automotive industry.
Description:
In this position you will be developing different SIL simulation environments as well as writing test specifications, creating test cases, performing testing and analyzing test results. The work will be performed in close cooperation with the function developers. It's a must to have worked with tools such as; Matlab/Simulink, Python, dSPACE tools (ControlDesk, AutomationDesk, MotionDesk/Aurelion, ASM) and Jenkins.
Experience required:
• Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or similar)
• 3 years of work Experience in development of embedded control systems within the automotive industry
• Experienced in model-based development & verification process
• Experienced Python developer
• Experience of working with source control system, (e.g. GIT)
Skills Required:
• Knowledge of SW integration & basic knowledge of HIL (HW in the Loop)
• dSPACE tool chain knowledge
• Continuous integration / Continuous deployment
• Knowledge of automation tool, e.g. Jenkins
Merit if you have the following skills:
• Experience of setting up CI/CD flow in Jenkins
• Matlab/Simulink/Stateflow knowledge
• dSPACE ASM experience
• Vehicle dynamics knowledge
• Experience from working with simulations of mechatronic/pneumatic systems
• Driving license B
Personal sills:
You are a communicative, methodical, curious and dedicated engineer with passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and enjoy teamwork but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You are good at networking with other people, and like challenges.
