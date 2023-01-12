Software/hardware Embedded Systems Developers To Alten
2023-01-12
We at ALTEN are looking for hardware and software engineers that wants to join our embedded systems team in Gothenburg!
To work in our team is fun, educational and challenges you as a developer. We operate towards a number of different clients in several different industries. The products that we help our customers to develop requires expertise from several areas, such as embedded SW/HW, mechanics and testing, to name a few. Therefore, it is necessary that you are a team player. At the moment, we are working on a number of different IoT projects and together with several diffent costumers which needs the reinforcement of more engineers.
We are looking for you who have experience of low level
EMBEDDED SOFTWARE/FIRMWARE development, and;
Embedded C developement.
Has an interest in wireless technology such as BLE, LoRa, WiFi, and other similar technologies.
Has worked with several different sensors (for example temp, pressure, humidity, accelerometer).
A merit is if you also have good knowledge and experience of systems/architecture of embedded systems.
We are also looking for
HARDWARE DEVELOPERS within the embedded systems field with the following qualifications:
You have experience with PCBA design and have worked with Altium designer for several years.
You have a good habit of working from idea, to requirements, to development phase, to product ready for production.
You have experience and do not mind to go down to the lab to solder.
You have previous experience of developing IoT devices with wireless protocols such as BLE, LoRa, Wifi, etc.
You have previously worked with several sensors (eg temp, pressure, humidity, accelerometer).
It is meriteous if you have experience from radio design, and has good knowledge of the new environment around the component shortage and what it means.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is a consulting company in IT and technology that operates in industries such as telecommunications, industry, the defence industry, life science, and many more. Our goal is to give people the opportunity to develop in their career role and to explore the various opportunities available on the labor market without having to change employer.
As a consultant at ALTEN, we not only offer you a stable employment relationship but also an inclusive and friendly atmosphere through our different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Innovation. Through these channels, you can drive topics and activities that are close to your heart, together with your colleagues. All activities are of course optional. Work-life balance is our top priority.
If you have any questions please contact Joakim Häggqvist, business manager, joakim.haggqvist@alten.se
or Rebecca Malmborg, HR-partner, rebecca.malmborg@alten.se
.
