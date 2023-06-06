Software Group Manager - 424792
2023-06-06
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Software Group Manager in Göteborg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your people management expertise in a new cutting-edge field and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates.
You'll lead a team involved in a set of programs or projects, ensuring quality target and repeatable performances. Staff the team and follow-up program/project strategy definition and task execution, delivering as per QCD commitments. Identify, generalize, and stabilize best practices, proposing deployment Alstom-wide. Lead continuous team improvement, plan trainings and coach the team, nurture skill growth and capitalization. Stand as reference in your domain, for both your team and your peers.
No two days are the same, but day-to-day, you'll manage will interact with all team members, so your communication as well as your motivation skills should be excellent. Ultimately, you should lead by being recognized as a domain authority, committed to achievement.
We'll look to you for:
Set clear team goals, delegate tasks and set deadlines and provide support to team project/program execution
Continuously motivate, encourage, evaluate and recognize, train and develop resources, in cooperation with HR, as per approved performance evaluation process and targets
Deploy ADM Process, Methods and Tools in Project Engineering team, providing feedback for Process reviews
Collect REX from execution and innovation opportunities to feed Reference Library where applicable and share outcomes at department level
Estimate / Validate activities quotations for tenders and projects
Manage adequacy between estimated workload and capacity, taking into account subcontracting & business strategies ; report status and issues to department head
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering background
Experience in project/program execution and management preferably experience within similar industries (railway, automotive, aircraft, medical, nuclear, military)
Knowledge of railway signaling platforms/solutions is a plus
Specific hands-on experience in his own Métier/Domain
Experience and understanding in project effort estimation and planning in engineering scope
Hands-on experience of functional or hierarchical team management,
Empathic with good team leadership skills in multi-cultural environment,
Excellent communication, organizational and time-management skills,
Open-minded and aware of cognitive biases
Collaborative, transparent, learning, and flexible
Committed to delivery and quality,
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
