Software Engineers for Custom Object Training, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a software engineer who enjoys building the platforms that turn AI potential into real-world insights? Do you thrive in a highly collaborative, team-based environment and have a passion for Python and cloud-native automation? Our COT (Custom Object Training) team is looking for two new engineers to help us build the future of smart analytics at Axis.
Who is your future team?
We are the team behind COT, a cutting-edge service that allows our customers to train cameras to recognize exactly what they need. Our mission is to transform complex AI training into a seamless, self-service experience. We are currently a smaller core team. Now, we are looking for two more stars to join us.
Our tech stack is modern and cloud-native: we use Python for our core logic and orchestration, React for our user interface, and modern cloud data services for our data and metadata storage.
We believe a positive and highly collaborative culture is the key to our success. To give you a feel for how we operate, here are the principles we live by:
We build together. Collaboration is our default mode, not an afterthought.
We own our work, from the first line of code to the value it creates for the customer.
We are driven by curiosity and encourage asking "why?" and "what if?".
We see mistakes as learning opportunities and a natural part of innovation.
We support each other to grow, succeed, and have fun while doing it.
We value open communication and respectful debate to find the best solutions.
We celebrate our achievements, big and small.
By following these principles, we create a safe and dynamic environment where we can all learn and build great things.
How we work
Our focus is on engineering a high-quality, smart software platform. We work in an agile way where all team members collaborate on the design, architecture, and implementation. While we work closely with AI experts, these are pure software development roles; you will be building the "engine" and the "face" of the product, ensuring the system is robust and the data is accessible.
Quality is paramount. We develop in a Linux environment for services that empower our customers worldwide. We value a Platform Mindset-building high-quality, consistent APIs and tools that are scalable and easy to automate.
What you'll do as a Software Engineer
We are looking for two different profiles to complement our team. Depending on your interest and background, your responsibilities will include:
Profile A: The Pipeline & Automation Engineer (MLOps focus)
Design and develop the automated Self-Service training pipelines using Python.
Orchestrate data flows between cloud storage and processing services to ensure high-performance training loops.
Build the "Quality Gates" that automatically validate model accuracy and performance.
Profile B: The Data Storyteller (Fullstack focus)
Build and customize the user interface in React, making complex AI data easy to understand.
Design intuitive dashboards that visualize accuracy, precision, and recall for our users.
Bridge the gap between raw metadata and a "smart" user experience.
Common for both:
Participate as a dedicated and collaborative member in the team's everyday work.
Communicate with stakeholders (Product Managers, Architects, Specialists) to ensure we deliver true customer value.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for committed developers who want to work in a friendly, cross-functional team. Whether you are an experienced professional or a talented recent graduate with a passion for cloud-native engineering, we believe you can contribute to our journey.
We'd love to hear that you have:
A bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Experience with, or a strong foundation in, Python.
A strong interest in cloud-native data storage and NoSQL databases.
Experience with or a strong curiosity for React and data visualization.
A true team-player mindset-you are communicative, curious, and driven to find the best solutions together.
Familiarity with or an eagerness to learn about MLOps, test automation, and CI/CD.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Thomas Danielsson at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10008565