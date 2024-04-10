Software Engineering Team Manager
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-04-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
IKEA is building for the future
The goal of IPEX - IKEA Planning experience is to support and empower customers to find their personal best home furnishing solutions. We run and develop digital solutions used by customers and co-workers enabling them to design homes and home furnishing solutions for the entire IKEA range for all IKEA retailers. Part of our portfolio are planning solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, Storage solutions, Beds... Our next big step ahead will be to enable customers to design their full homes.
Our customers should experience an inspiring, fun, simple and rewarding planning journey based on their needs and preferences. Our co-workers and service partners should experience a fun, efficient and unbroken sales process.
The solutions and capabilities we develop are an integral part of the entire seamless buying and selling experience and a key contributor to converting visitors into happy customers and to engaging with our customers from the start. Utilizing data around and about our products to create more personalized experiences is an integral part of the work we do.
IPEX deliver solutions to all IKEA retailers spanning over 60 markets worldwide and over 400 stores and IKEAs digital channels. All solutions are made to help customers and co-workers in all customer meetings, from a mobile phone to the largest IKEA store in the world.
Being a Software Engineering Team Manager in the IPEX team
You will be part of creating solutions that enable customers to design any space in their homes and businesses and configure home furnishing solutions digitally, exploring and utilizing different technologies and approaches.
You will build, lead and develop a group of Software engineers and/or Lead software engineers. Through inspiring, coaching and supporting the competence development of the group, you will set the pre-requisites for them to stay skilled, motivated and empowered, enabling our specialists to continue designing, building and further refining great user experiences together with their respective Product teams, securing that our objectives are fulfilled.
You will be part of leading and continuously refining the IPEX software engineering area and agenda, safeguarding that we develop scalable, high-performing seamless planning experiences. You will also contribute to the overall development of the right capabilities, principles, standards and frameworks related to your area within IPEX and across IKEA.
In your role you will always have the customer top of mind and use data to base decisions on. You will contribute in setting goals and following up to ensure that customers and co-workers are satisfied.
You will interact and collaborate with stakeholders across IKEA, franchisees and customers, to understand needs and synergies and drive that we create seamless experiences and contribute to optimizing ways of working within IPEX and beyond is always on your mind.
To be successful in this role
You are a strong and experienced leader with the ability to lead, coach and develop your group, no matter if it 's about the bigger picture or hands-on support. You are able to build strong relations and trust with your peers and stakeholders.
You have a very solid technology understanding enabling you to understand and guide the technical aspects of realizing the solutions we are creating and what's involved in integrating all technical components. You bring the capability to balance the focus on technology and the focus on creating a user experience, creating sustainable and at the same time future-oriented solutions that fulfill user and business needs.
You understand how emerging technologies and trends can improve customer and co-worker experiences.
You make mistakes sometimes that keep you evolving and learning as you are not afraid to find new ways to solve a challenging task together with your colleagues.
You enjoy an agile and iterative, yet structured way of working and achieving results together with a team in a flexible environment, but also have a strong individual drive to deliver high-quality results on time. You have great communication and networking skills and are fluent in written and spoken English.
Travelling based on business needs might be necessary.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden.
Is this the challenge for you?
Submit your CV and motivation, in English, by April 24, 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
8600659