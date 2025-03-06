Software Engineering Manager, Clinical Trial Solutions, Evinova
2025-03-06
Join the Future of Healthcare Innovation
Are you ready to lead a team at the forefront of healthcare transformation? At Evinova, a cutting-edge health tech business and a proud member of the AstraZeneca Group, we are seeking a dynamic Software Engineering Manager to join our mission in revolutionizing patient care through technology and AI.
Why Evinova?
* Impact Lives: Be a part of a movement that transforms billions of patients' lives by applying technology, data, and innovative methodologies.
* Pioneering Environment: At Evinova, your bold ideas and decisive actions will shape the future of health tech. You'll work with a diverse team pushing the boundaries of science to deliver digital solutions that enhance patient health outcomes.
* Growth & Development: Collaborate with industry-leading experts and leverage your skills in a place where your career can flourish. You'll be supported in fostering continuous personal and professional growth within a world-class development team.
The team
The Product Engineering organization consists of several self-organized/managed cross-functional teams with the people and skills needed to deliver our innovative digital products and solutions to patients and healthcare providers participating in clinical trials around the world. This role will manage an organisation consisting of 3-4 teams with approximately 40 people with different skillsets. We are working with agile methodology delivering a new release of the software product with program increments every quarter.
About the Role
As a Software Engineering Manager, you will play a pivotal role in leading and inspiring a multi-disciplinary team. With your technical acumen and people skills, you will guide Product Owners, Squad/Team Leads, and Developers to deliver innovative products that align with both our business vision and patients' needs. We value your leadership in maintaining a balance between technical excellence and effective people management.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead & Mentor: Build and cultivate a culture of innovation and improvement, developing talent within your team.
* Drive Technical Excellence: Ensure high standards in software development and architecture while pushing for innovative solutions.
* Product Oversight: Manage the planning and delivery of digital health solutions, ensuring alignment with strategic goals.
* Collaborative Leadership: Promote a communicative and cooperative environment across teams and stakeholders.
* Innovative Practices: Constantly explore and implement new technologies and methodologies to elevate product quality and team performance.
Minimum Qualifications:
* Demonstrated experience in technical leadership roles like Engineering Manager or Engineering Lead within an agile environment.
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related fields.
* Strong background in software development, system architecture, and agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe).
* Proven track record in people management and leading high-performing teams.
* Strategic thinker capable of problem-solving and commitment to team success.
Desired Qualifications:
* Regulatory knowledge (e.g., GxP, SaMD validation) is a plus.
* Certification in Scrum Master/Agile Coaching.
* Proficiency in technologies and frameworks such as React, Angular, Vue.js, React Native, AWS, Node.js, Java, and JavaScript/TypeScript.
Join Us in Pioneering The Next Generation of Health Tech Solutions.
Why Evinova?
Evinova draws on AstraZeneca's deep experience developing novel therapeutics, informed by insights from thousands of patients and clinical researchers. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines, improve the design and delivery of clinical trials for better patient experiences and outcomes, and think more holistically about patient care before, during, and after treatment. We know that regulators, healthcare professionals, and care teams at clinical trial sites do not want a fragmented approach. They do not want a future where every pharmaceutical company provides its own, different digital solutions. They want solutions that work across the sector, simplify their workload, and benefit patients broadly. By bringing our solutions to the wider healthcare community, we can help build more unified approaches to how we all develop and deploy digital technologies, better serving our teams, physicians, and ultimately patients. Evinova represents a unique opportunity to deliver meaningful outcomes with digital and AI to serve the wider healthcare community and create new standards for the sector.
In office hybrid policy
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world. Ersättning
