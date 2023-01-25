Software Engineering Manager
2023-01-25
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for Software Engineering Manager
In Core Business Range, we are ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together. We have decided that we will focus, simplify and concentrate going forward by putting the product in the center - with a full focus on the core of our assignments.
Our business is about developing products, it's at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who love working with the IKEA range, is passionate about Home furnishing and the business we're in and enthusiastic about solving real needs in people's homes. You will be important in our journey where we have decided to dare to be IKEA, optimize for relevance and have the best possible products at lowest possible price.
We are now looking for 2 Software Engineering Managers. As a Software Engineering Manager, you will be responsible for creating the best fundamentals and ensuring deliveries within a software competence area. Making sure our implementation and ways of working in the respective area are modern and efficient.
You will report to the Digital Engineering Manager and have the opportunity to lead, inspire and empower teams and people within your area. You will be integral in building and securing the competence of the co-workers in the assigned area.
Qualifications
For the job as a Software Engineering Manager, you have:
Solid knowledge of the Software area. (e.g., data engineering and science, solution architecture, frontend, backend, embedded or middleware).
End2end digital product development and operations expertise, good knowledge of digital technology, digital infrastructure, IT services, and digital steering frameworks.
Extensive experience in agile frameworks and practices, together with a DevOps mindset.
Strong Ability to lead, motivate and influence team members, develop people and competencies.
Ability to deliver tangible results, make decisions based on judgment and situation, identify, and act on opportunities for continuous improvement.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills can navigate the complexity of the IKEA business and technology landscape.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
The Software Engineering Manager is crucial for developing our business, and we believes that your presence with the team and working the majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Additional information
To simplify and have good speed in the recruitment process, you apply for the role by uploading the following to Smart Recruiters:
1.) Your CV;
2.) A separate document including your answers to these three questions:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
The latest project you professionally wrote code in, and when?
Please keep your answers short and concise.
Everyone is welcome to apply. Candidates with the best competence for the roles will be selected.
The last application date is 12th February 2023. Questions about the recruitment process can be answered by Aorui Pu via +76 710 5556 and for questions with regards to the role please contact Niklas Jönsson via niklas.jonsson@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
