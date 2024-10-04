Software Engineering Leader | Customer Engagement
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Malmö, Sweden
Full-time
Company Description
At IKEA, our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. This drives everything we do, from our products to the way we work.
To realize this vision, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., as the owner of the IKEA Concept, ensures that IKEA remains attractive, innovative, and competitive while enabling sustainable growth. Together, we strive to create meaningful and efficient digital experiences for millions of people across the globe.
Job Description
Do you want to help shape the digital future of IKEA? We are looking for a strategic and hands-on Software Engineering Leader to guide our engineering teams within the Retail Operation Solutions & Support (ROSS) department. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with Product Owners and cross-functional teams to create digital solutions that transform the IKEA experience worldwide.
Your leadership will play a key role in shaping the digital products we develop, helping our teams deliver innovative solutions that are both scalable and customer-centric. You will be responsible for aligning engineering efforts, driving best practices, and ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of efficiency, security, and performance.
About You...
You believe great digital products are created when they meet customer needs and business goals, and you see software engineering as the key to achieving that. You bring extensive experience in software engineering, and you're always eager to learn new things. As a leader, you'll inspire and guide engineers while also communicating technical topics clearly to various stakeholders.
As Software Engineering Leader, you will:
Take accountability for engineering and solution architecture within your product, while also aligning engineering work across other products and domains.
Collaborate closely with the Product Owner and cross-functional teams to define and execute an engineering roadmap.
Ensure that engineering standards-such as code quality, scalability, and security-are adhered to, while balancing business and architecture goals.
Be an ambassador for engineering best practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and learning across the teams.
Onboard new engineers and provide technical guidance to foster a collaborative and results-oriented team culture.
Set strategic engineering priorities and co-create the technical roadmap for your area.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical challenges that impact product delivery or system performance.
Act as a senior technology representative both within IKEA and externally.
Qualifications
At least 10 years of software development experience
At least 3 years of experience with cloud-based solutions (preferably Azure)
At least 3 years of hands-on experience in solution architecture
Proven experience in agile and domain-driven product development
Familiarity with technologies like Node.js, .NET, Python, C#, Java, Databricks, SPARQL, and business APIs
Strong leadership and communication skills, with a knack for explaining complex issues in a clear and engaging way
Additional Information
At IKEA, we believe in the power of human interaction to foster collaboration, creativity, and a sense of belonging. Our approach is to spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace, with flexibility to work from home when relevant.
This is a full-time position (40 hours per week) based in Malmö, Sweden, within the IKEA Retail Concept at Inter IKEA Systems - ROSS. You will report directly to the Product Manager.
For questions about the role, please contact Polo Welschen (Polo.Welschen1@inter.IKEA.com). For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Sarah Arshad (Sarah.Arshad@inter.IKEA.com).
Closing Date
18 October 2024 is the last day to apply for this role. Please send your CV and motivation letter in English, and let us know why you're the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Kontakt
Sarah Arshad sarah.arshad@inter.ikea.com Jobbnummer
8939315