Software engineer within the automotive industry in Gothenburg!
2024-01-05
Become a key player in shaping the automotive technology of the future. In the role of software engineer, you will be an integral part of a team that focuses on improving the user experience in future vehicles. You drive quality forward by verifying and validating the company's software, while you are involved in developing and implementing technical solutions according to agile principles and the company's guidelines. Your role spans multiple departments and offers the chance to participate in innovative engineering projects and contribute to the introduction of new technologies.
In this role you will be part of a team that owns, designs and develops a specific part of the vehicle. They work with the goal of providing the best user experience for their future vehicles.
Become a Software Expert for the Cars of the Future
As an important part of the company's software development and component testing team, you will be at the heart of the creation of cutting-edge automotive technology. You will not only be involved in every step of the development process, from concept to validation, but also be key to ensuring that the department's component is at the cutting edge.
Your Responsibility? To Guarantee Exceptional Quality
You will not only have contact with various stakeholders, internally and externally, but also shoulder the responsibility for verifying and validating the company's software. This means creating and running automated tests in a state-of-the-art CI environment to ensure products meet the highest standards.
Your Role in the Team
You will be part of a product team that works agile, follows company guidelines and develops technical solutions. Your work will involve close collaboration with multiple departments, from software and system design to testing and external suppliers. You will not only focus on testing, analyzing and implementing new systems, but also have the opportunity to contribute to pioneering engineering projects and technology development.
Your worktasks
Your daily work will be focused on creating technical solutions within the framework of agile principles and the company's guidelines. This takes place in a dynamic international environment where you collaborate closely with several departments and external partners to ensure the highest quality of the company's vehicle program. In addition, there is scope to participate in advanced engineering projects and concept studies to support our drive to introduce new technologies.
Work tasks
• Verification and validation of software; automation tests carried out in CI environment
• Collaborate internally with various departments to develop and quality-assure the functionality of the components
• Test, analyze and implement new systems
• You who have an education in software, electronics or mechatronics
• You who have good knowledge of software development, either from studies or previous work
• You who have good knowledge of using Simulink to create TestHarness, MIL/SIL Testcases, execute TestCases with TestManager as well as debug and analyze
• You who have experience performing in-vehicle verification, SWDL, log collection
• You who are unimpeded in English both speech and writing, as this language is used daily
It is meritorious if you have
• At least two years' work experience of model-based development, e.g. Matlab Simulink
• Experience working in various HIL environments. Dspace and Vector HIL environments
• Experience with C, C++ and Matlab scripts
• Basic insight into CI, DevOps and CarWeaver
• Experience with CANoe, CANalyzer, CAPL and INCA
• Experience in diagnostics and signaling
• Experience with system security, ISO 26262
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self driving
• Problem solving
• Communicative and cooperative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
