Software Engineer with quality assurance experience to Kollmorgen
2022-12-22
We are looking for you who want to develop the automated regression test framework in a global high-tech product company. We have been developing world leading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems for the last 50 years and we have a prosperous future ahead of us since the market growth is huge!
About the position
As a Software Engineer you will belong to our Engineering department consisting of employees working with embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. We work according to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and Scrum and are divided into several agile teams.
In this position, you will be part of our Automated Regression Test (ART) team which develops the infrastructure for automating testing of our products. Today, the team consists of three engineers and is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where your ideas get heard. The ART team mostly works with building and enabling CI/CD pipeline which supports Software Quality Assurance (SQA) engineers in different teams to make regression tests to our different products. With our team you will find a collaborative environment, high on energy and humor, where you feel supported.
We are looking for you
who are collaborative because this role is about problem solving across team boundaries, fusing our many products together into a quality assured solution for our customers. An excellent problem-solver who takes ownership of areas of improvement.
You are communicative, you listen with the intent to understand another point of view. You voice your view in a constructive manner and are an excellent storyteller to both technical and non-technical audiences. You are comfortable in working in an agile environment, taking on challenges with the team and improving ways of working.
You have an academic background in computer science/software engineering or equivalent and can showcase thoughtful techniques in coding, testing, debugging and test-automation. You have experience studying and/or working with databases (MongoDB preferably), Git and programming in Python (since this is the foundation of our test framework). Previous experience of working with ART platforms, Robot Framework, virtual machines, and Linux, and/or DevOps are considered a merit.
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our Swedish headquarter in Mölndal. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
A part from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so send your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application!
