Software Engineer (Vehicle Control Simulations)
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About the team
We are a group of software developers, automotive engineers, data scientists, physicists, and generally nice and interesting people from around the world who like to work together to create the best-in-class simulation environment for autonomous drive (AD) and advanced drive assistance systems (ADAS). Our group Software-in-the-loop Environments is part of the R&D organization Safe Vehicle Automation, which is responsible for all AD/ADAS and vehicle control software which run on Volvo Cars' vehicles. Our tools are used across the organization to test, verify, and validate software and ensure we deliver the safest cars on the market.
What you will do
You will be part of the Vehicle Control Software-in-Loop scrum team, which is developing and maintaining a state-of-the-art toolchain to test the software controlling the vehicle's lateral and longitudinal movement in closed-loop. The team is responsible for creating all the models needed to simulate the vehicle to properly excite the software under test, for integrating the software with the simulation environment, for running the closed-loop simulations, and for providing a framework to manage the test flow. We use both in-house tools developed in python, C++ and Matlab Simulink, and commercial tools like IPG CarMaker, Hexagon Adams Car, and Synopsys Silver / Test Weaver to create the best solution for our users. Depending on your interest and experience, you will be able to contribute to different areas of the product, from customer-facing user support to behind the curtains tech development, making it a varied, rewarding and fun day at work.
Who you are
You probably have a M.Sc. or PhD in physics, mechatronics, automotive engineering or similar fields and you have experience with simulations and/or software testing. You are a team player who enjoys finding solutions for loosely defined problems in a fast-changing environment. Ideally you have experience in vehicle modeling and have worked before with modeling powertrain, steering, or braking systems in a closed-loop simulation context. Software development experience and knowledge of CI/CD principles is a plus.
Minimum requirements
* M.Sc. in physics, mechatronics, automotive engineering or similar fields
* Vehicle modeling experience (powertrain, steering, braking)
* Simulation experience.
Location : Gothenburg
Want to know more? We hope so
We welcome you to apply in english before 29th July the latest. We will go through applications on a regular basis. Please apply through the provided link.
