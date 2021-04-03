Software Engineer to the Network Management & Security team - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-03Company DescriptionDo you want to work with one of the fashion industry's biggest tech transformations and develop and improve the network security highway for our product teams and colleagues worldwide? Join us and become our new Software Engineer!The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviors are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, we deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. Join our Journey!Job DescriptionAs a Software Engineer you will work in the Network Management & Security product team. We are an enabling team building and managing stable and frictionless infrastructure for the whole H&M Group. We are a multinational, highly collaborative organisation with an entrepreneurial mindset, working on a global scale with solutions in 60 countries.We are on a big cloud transformation journey where you will be a part of exciting roller-coaster ride to evolve our security setup to the word class solution for covering on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments. Our team embrace cloud services, API's and automation and want to be more data driven, utilize machine learning and leverage economy of scale where it is beneficial for the H&M Group.ResponsibilitiesYou will be a part of a global cross functional agile DevOps product team of amazing professionals, working daily to allow seamless, frictionless access to resources and applications globally. In this role you will work with the latest cutting-edge technology and services, actively seeking ways to embrace cloud services, API: s and automation. You will, together with the team, work with the entire software life cycle - design, development, test, release and maintenance to translate business needs into working software. In your daily work you will develop, build and manage (DevOps) integration between Network Security solutions for H&M Group globally (e.g. firewalls, IPS, proxies and load balancers). You will also be working with systems automation both on-prem and in cloud. To be successful in this role we believe you have:Experience in WebAPI for integration between different network systems (Tufin, IPAM, Cisco Prime, etc.)Experience working with systems automation both on-prem and in cloudExperience in Tools/languages for automation: Ansible, Python, Git, SDN, Perl, JSon, PowerShell etc.Experience in .Net Framework / Components (Entity Framework, Microservices, .Net Core, Web API, REST API); Azure infrastructure and components (App Services, Azure Function App, SQL, Azure Service Bus, Azure Monitor); versioning tools (SubVersion, GIT); Process modelling; JIRA and Service NowBasic technical skills in network areaExperience in using Postman or similar toolsSplunk Experince"You build it you run it" mindset - with hands-on experience of DevOps (preferable Azure)Ability to Collaborate effectively with Engineers in other Product or Enabling engineering teams to solve and reduce technical dependenciesInfrastructure As Code knowledgeAdditional InformationThis is a fulltime position with placement in Stockholm.At H&M we have a strong, value-driven culture characterized by believing in people, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit. You'll be part of an important project at H&M with significant opportunities to influence and make a difference. With the right mindset and ambition, you'll find plenty of room to grow. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expressions, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin or background.Last day of application is 2021-04-22 but we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.2021-04-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABÅrstaängsvägen 1310638 Stockholm5671281