Software Engineer to Rebl Industries
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-22
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Rebl Industries builds robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots deploy in weeks, learn continuously and take over repetitive, heavy and precision-demanding tasks. With a unique Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation flexible, scalable and accessible for businesses that want results without the traditional complexity and investment costs of automation projects. We're a fast-growing, ambitious scale-up working at the intersection of robotics, AI, software and real-world production. Read more about us at www.rebl.industries
The logistics industry is undergoing its biggest technological transformation yet. Do you want to be part of it?
Join the team shaping the future of warehouse automation
At Rebl Industries, we build robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots are deployed within weeks, improve continuously, and take over repetitive, heavy, and precision-demanding tasks. Through our Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation more flexible, scalable, and accessible for companies looking to modernize without the traditional complexity or large upfront investment.We're a fast-growing scale-up operating at the intersection of robotics, AI, software, and industrial production. Having recently expanded our engineering team, we are now looking for several new software engineers to continue building the next generation of intelligent automation.
What you will do
As a Software Engineer at Rebl, you will help build the technical foundation for the next generation of robotic coworkers in warehouse and logistics environments. You will develop core systems and applications in close collaboration with automation engineers and AI specialists.work will span backend, frontend, algorithms, AI models, and integrations with our automation platform. You will contribute to both new development and product evolution, while also supporting deployed solutions as we scale.
What we're looking for
We are looking for several developers and strongly believe in the value of combining different competencies, backgrounds, and levels of specialization. Whether you are a specialist or a broad full-stack engineer, you likely bring some of the following:
A university degree (BSc or MSc) in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related technical field
3–5+ years of professional experience in software engineering within a relevant industry
Experience designing, developing, and maintaining backend and/or frontend applications using C#, Python, C++, and TypeScript
Solid understanding of CI/CD pipelines in GitHub and application containerization
Experience working with digital twin solutions and IoT frameworks
Proficiency in developing REST APIs, database structures, and system integrations
Experience with 3D engines and visualization applications
Familiarity with algorithms and AI modules for motion planning, object recognition, and classification
Experience building, training, and integrating AI models such as SAM and SAM2 for vision and automation applications
Experience developing annotation tools and training/classification strategies for neural networks
Fluency in Swedish, both spoken and written
Your mindset
You have a broad technical mindset and enjoy moving between backend, frontend, and different technologies. You are curious, hands-on, and proactive, and you enjoy turning ideas into working solutions quickly.You take ownership, communicate clearly, and collaborate naturally across disciplines. You thrive in a scaling environment where speed matters, structure evolves, and experimentation is encouraged. Most importantly, you want to build products that create real-world impact and deliver tangible results.
Why Rebl Industries
At Rebl Industries, you become part of a sharp, ambitious, and supportive team where your work has immediate impact. You help shape the future of robotic automation — not in theory, but through real industrial deployments.As we continue scaling into new markets and applications, your ideas, code, and technical decisions will help define both our product and our future.
Apply now
In this recruitment process, Rebl Industries collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Rebecca Reuterberg at +46 70 791 57 05 or rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com
.We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com,
as the position may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
Drottninggatan 5 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Rebl Industries Kontakt
Rekryterare
Rebecca Reuterberg rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com +46 72 366 49 44 Jobbnummer
10009564