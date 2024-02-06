Software Engineer to Life Science start-up
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Here you have the opportunity to be part of something special! We're on the lookout for a Software Engineer to join our partner and their passionate team of experts. If you're enthusiastic about breaking new ground and immersing yourself in cutting-edge technology within the research field, this is the opportunity you've been longing for. Seize the chance to be part of something extraordinary!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner has rapidly expanded their business, achieving remarkable success in the field of Life Sciences. Picture yourself contributing to the development of a groundbreaking Life Science product that is set to redefine the industry. The start-up is a passionate organisation of approximately 50 individuals that work together in the development-phase with the mission to launch a cutting-edge Life Science product.
You will be part of a dedicated team composed of four experienced and talanted Software Engineers. Together you will collaborate in the early software development setting up the architecture and designing the the software related to the product and its hardware.
You are offered
• A part of an organisation destined for greatness
• Projects focused on new technologies and products
• A dedicated Consultant Manager that cares about your personal och professional development
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Designing and developing software, including hardware control and analysis SW
• Planning and executing software development projects
• Work actively on the code base with Python
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate with a MsC in Software Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science or similar
• Experience of working with product development and embedded systems
• Up-to-date programming skills in Python within Linux environment
• Fluent in English both in writing and verbally since it is the language used with colleagues and customers
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience of working with product development within the Life Science industry
• Skills in DevOps and setting up CI/CD pipelines
• Fluent in Swedish both in writing and verbally
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
You are communicative and collaborative, and you enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and on projects with cross-functional teams. You have a proactive, entrepreneurial mindset and have a sense of urgency and have the tools to create and maintain a culture of innovation and excellence.
It is important that you have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with, and you enjoy working in a fast-paced, changing environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101788". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8446937