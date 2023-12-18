Software Engineer to Data Warehouse in Sweden
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2023-12-18
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Lycksele
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Data Warehouse and ready to take on new challenges?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be part of a skilled organization offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
• Work in Group Business Intelligence area.
• Belong to an agile team where focus is to work with development initiatives
What is needed in this role:
• Academic degree, or a great reason for not having one.
• Familiar with the BI area in general.
• Knowledge and experience of Teradata, Mainframe, ETL tools,
• Proven work with SQL Development
• Experience of agile framework (Safe) and agile way of working.
• Strong team player with ability to communicate, contribute and take decisions.
• Be curious to always learn and relentlessly find improvements.
• Experience of working with Data Warehouse in Swedbank is a plus.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
work with us to bring value with true respect of team and people! Is this not for you? - Then perhaps tell a friend about the job!
As Leader & Team Manager we follow Swedbank core values Open, Simple and Caring. We also consider ourselves as trustworthy and work to ensures a sustainable work climate supporting team members to deal effectively with their responsibilities. We give a lot of freedom combined with responsibility and we expect a self-driven working style towards expected results. We have positive and collaborative teams and will provide you with the needed context and working environment. We also expect everybody to cooperate with a positive mindset, to be respectful of each other's competence and willing to share experiences and knowledge. To be successful, our teams require everyone to learn new things and to be ready to challenge the way of working with new improved and proactive solutions." Peder Gustavsson/ Kristina Johansson, your future managers
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2024.
Location: Umeå, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Peder Gustavsson, +46706849293 Kristina Johansson +46702187080
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46858594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 858 59 02 88
We want to inform you
that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-AB1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
peder.gustavsson@swedbank.se peder.gustavsson@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8335017