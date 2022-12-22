Software Engineer to Bosch in Lund!
2022-12-22
About Bosch
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles, and Internet of Things.
Job Description
As an embedded engineer you will be part of a team with four developers, a scrum master and a tech lead. This is an international team, developing software for embedded systems, typically for products in the automotive industry such as integrated instrument panels or intelligent camera systems for cars and motorcycles. You will work on exciting new projects with cutting edge technology for a highly successful, profitable company. We expect you to be self-driven, a good team player, able to challenge yourself and gain the experience you need to solve the tasks at hand.
Qualifications
* Master or bachelor's in computer science, Electrical Engineering or similar
* Experience with modern and agile development methods such as Scrum
* Good understanding of Internode communication and Inter-process communication
* Experience from leading software development in RTOS and Linux based embedded systems
* Development expertise in C language, C++ experience is an extra merit
* Experience on SW Configuration management, Continuous Delivery and Continuous integration using tools such as Git, Gerrit and Jenkins or similar
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Englis.
* Additional meriting experience:
* Experience within Linux.
* Experience of ethernet stacks and IPC communication
* Experience in Blackberry QNX and its toolchain
* Experience using Autosar and Autosar tools, e.g Davinci Configurator and Developer
* Experience in working in a scaled agile framework (SAFe) setup
Nowadays, we operate a hybrid approach to work location so you will be able to work remotely at home and in the office, with flexible worktime options. We take your career seriously and offer the possibility to grow with us.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
* Flexibility in your work- work time and working from home
* An agile development environment that is trust-based
* Room for creativity and initiatives
* Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
* Internal career opportunities
* Collective agreement
* Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
* Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch have received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Contact and application
In this recruitment Bosch is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Consultant Luka Jovovic by phone to 072 205 88 87 / via e-mail luka.jovovic@se.experis.com
or Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by mail jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
, or by phone, 0470 - 74 55 95.
You apply to the position by clicking the "Ansök" link. Please note that selection and interviews are made and held continuously throughout the application period, and that you should therefore send in your application as soon as possible.
