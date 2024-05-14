Software Engineer To Auxiliary Power Systems At Hvdc Control & Protection
2024-05-14
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems consisting of both software and hardware to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy?
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as a Software Engineer at Hitachi Energy you will be a part of a Global HVDC Control & Protection Software team. Our team is responsible for Auxiliary Power Systems, we have interfaces towards other domains within Control & Protection, IT/OT, Hardware and Operations.
The need for expertise in our area is increasing and we are therefore looking for both freshly graduated students and senior engineers to join our team!
Your responsibilities
You will be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of a plants and transmission links.
To be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the software functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links, with the opportunity to also travel internationally for short assignments to our sites for Commissioning and costumer meetings.
To work with documentation and customer trainings.
To have a sense of responsibility and ownership, being capable of planning and organizing your daily work.
To be a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges together with stakeholders.
You are living Hitachi Energy 's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree within a relevant field, such as Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, or Automation Engineering.
Knowledge about medium and low voltage equipment/ Auxiliary power system.
Experience in working with DevOps tools like Azure DevOps
Knowledge/Experience with EtherCAT, ModBus and other industrial protocols.
You have knowledge about PLC and or Industrial Control System.
Fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike. Knowledge in Swedish or other languages is meritorious.
You are a genuine team player where collaboration and interaction with others is a vital part of your work.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until July 31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Priyadarsini Balamurugan, priyadarsini.balamurugan@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC Så ansöker du
