Software Engineer to a global leader in telecom
2024-10-08
Are you at the start of your career, and strive to excel in C++ and Java object-oriented programming? This is the ideal opportunity. We are now looking for a driven Software Engineer to a global telecom company located in Lund.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Shape the future of radio network solutions within a dynamic, agile environment focused on developing and maintaining high-quality, competitive radio products. This role offers the opportunity to work with groundbreaking technologies, including 5G, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM network solutions for operators around the globe.
Engage in innovative telecommunications development that incorporates the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with continuous learning, creativity, and exciting challenges. With a base in Lund, Skåne, the organization operates as a global entity, featuring offices in Ottawa, Zagreb, Beijing, Nanjing, and Chengdu.
As the team expands, there's an exciting opportunity for passionate individuals interested in C++ and 5G development to make their mark in this evolving industry!
You are offered
• A challenging and rewarding role in an international, open, and friendly environment where team members support each other's development and work together to create value.
• An opportunity to gain valuable experience as a developer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Take part in the end-to-end development, working closely with software and hardware teams
• Work with the Radio software application using C++
• Work with development of a Java-based test framework, along with GIT based development framework
• Use analytic thinking to achieve the best possible solutions for your team
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Curiosity about new technologies and like to work in a fast-paced and agile software environment
• Language: Fluent in English in both writing and speaking.
• Education: BSc or MSc degree in a technical field, such as Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic
• You have excellent knowledge experience using object-oriented languages primarily C++
• You have knowledge in Java. This is beneficial considering the test development parts
It is meritorious if you have
• You have good understanding of Linux and familiar with related software development tools, along with embedded software.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
