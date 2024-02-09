Software Engineer (Swedish Data Warehouse Financial Closing Process spec...
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2024-02-09
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Lycksele
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about to ensure an efficient, timely and reliable end-to-end financial closing process in Business Intelligence area?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Secure Financial Closing process deliveries in time and qualitative manner in Swedish Data Warehouse;
• Help to bring different parties together to solve blockers in the process;
• Communicate financial close process status to needed parties;
• Continuously help to improve the current BI Financial Closing process and its documentation;
• Analyse impact of the upcoming changes to the process and work closely with different teams to eliminate obstacles;
• Work with team members, who focus on challenges and value growth for the bank.
What is needed in this role:
• Good collaboration and presentation skills;
• Analytical thinking and structured way of working;
• Data Warehouse and SQL knowledge;
• Capable to analyse the data flows and its dependencies;
• Knowledge and experience working with ITIL processes;
• Higher education in IT field (or acquiring);
• Ready for being in on_call.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Merle Muru, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 23.02.2024 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Merle Muru, +3728885636
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-HYBRID #LI-MR1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Maris Rahnik maris.rahnik@swedbank.ee Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8457352