Software Engineer SW Configuration Team
2023-10-16
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. Digitalization and Digital capabilities are the backbone for enabling the evolution of Volvo Group hard products acting as an intelligent connected entity. Leading towards transition and emerging business models for Volvo Group.
With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us - your new colleagues
Our Department, Vehicle Software-R&D within Digital and IT has the accountability to provide Digital Capabilities to create embedded SW that supports services & Diagnostics. We provide & facilitate a secure pathway for qualified SW Deployment.
Our stakeholders span from Product Development, Manufacturing and Aftermarket since our application supports the entire lifecycle of a vehicle.
Modernization of the monolithic application into smaller, independent services that in the end can take advantage of cloud-based infrastructure has just begun. Going forward, this will be a key area for us to focus more on.
Responsibilities
The Software Configuration team is responsible for managing the complete lifecycle of our product, which includes design, development, testing, and deployment. We prioritize open communication both within and outside the team to enhance transparency and to clearly represent our commitments and achievements in pursuit of success. Another key objective is the sharing of knowledge and best practices not only within our team but also with other teams. Our highest priority is ensuring the quality and safety of our product, and we are dedicated to continuous improvement.
Qualifications
Backend development (ASP.NET)
Frontend development (Angular, Blazor)
• NET, SQL-server, MQ-messaging
Kubernetes/Openshift
Azure Cloud
Experience with Azure DevOps and GIT
Security knowledge
Experience working with cross-functional teams
Communication, transparency, growth mindset and open for innovation
Strong understanding of software development processes and methodologies, including Agile and Scrum.
Passion for DevOps, way of working, automation, continuous improvements, and a strong sense of team collaboration.
If you are passionate about product development and want to join a dynamic team that is making a difference for Volvo Groups different R&D teams, we encourage you to apply.
Curious, and have some questions? Feel free to contact me!
Bersabeh Kiani Nejad, Manager SW Configuration, Volvo Group Digital & IT,bersabeh.kiani.nejad@volvo.com
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Carina Sachade +46 73 9024083
