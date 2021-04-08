Software Engineer, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08

About the assignment:

* Location: Stockholm
* Duration: 6 months
* Start: TBD
* Apply: as soon as possible
* Extent: 100%
* Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.

Description

You will be working in an agile team to align requests towards a bought SAAS solution with initiatives connected to their last mile carriers. This will be done by working across products and domains, intense collaboration with external vendors and several stakeholders.

Work tasks:

* Work with professional software engineering practices & set best practices for the full software development life cycle
* Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design

* Collaborate closely with SAAS supplier, team members, product owners and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions

* Azure .net test driven development, design and architecture.

Mandatory competence and experience:

* Experience being responsible for designing and implementing new transaction intense azure architectures at scale.
* Full stack developer
* Previous experience and knowledge of last mile deliveries
* Good knowledge of transport management systems
* Unit testing and test automation
* Azure Resources
* Logic Apps
* App service/Azure Functions
* Service Bus
* API Management
* SQL Server
* Data Lake
* App Service
* Sql Server
* Function App
* Application Insight
* Permission handling
* AzureDevOps
* Pipelines
* ARM Templates
* Deploy in several parallell environments
* Git
* Resharper
* Team City or similar
* Octopus Deploy
* Jira
* Fluent in English both written and verbal

Preferred personal qualities:

* Ability to understand and analyse complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications
* Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviors
* Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
* Are curious, social and non-prestigious and take initiative to always find the best way forward
* Have a business and customer-oriented mindset

______________________

How to proceed with the process

* Apply for the assignment through this ad.
* State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
* Upload your CV in word format.
* We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
* The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.

You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.

About Shaya Solutions

Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.

We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.

Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!

