Software Engineer, Stockholm - Shaya Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer, Stockholm
Shaya Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
About the assignment:
Location: Stockholm
Duration: 6 months
Start: TBD
Apply: as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
You will be working in an agile team to align requests towards a bought SAAS solution with initiatives connected to their last mile carriers. This will be done by working across products and domains, intense collaboration with external vendors and several stakeholders.
Work tasks:
Work with professional software engineering practices & set best practices for the full software development life cycle
Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design
Collaborate closely with SAAS supplier, team members, product owners and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions
Azure .net test driven development, design and architecture.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Experience being responsible for designing and implementing new transaction intense azure architectures at scale.
Full stack developer
Previous experience and knowledge of last mile deliveries
Good knowledge of transport management systems
Unit testing and test automation
Azure Resources
Logic Apps
App service/Azure Functions
Service Bus
API Management
SQL Server
Data Lake
App Service
Sql Server
Function App
Application Insight
Permission handling
AzureDevOps
Pipelines
ARM Templates
Deploy in several parallell environments
Git
Resharper
Team City or similar
Octopus Deploy
Jira
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Preferred personal qualities:
Ability to understand and analyse complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications
Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviors
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Are curious, social and non-prestigious and take initiative to always find the best way forward
Have a business and customer-oriented mindset
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5679954
