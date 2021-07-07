Software Engineer SAP (Architect) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Company DescriptionAs one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises of nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.Our values reflect the heart and soul of H&M. They define what it takes to work here and how we do things. When we interact with colleagues and customers around the world, our values help us develop and grow. We want to be at the forefront of both fashion and sustainability.Our employees play a key role and can contribute to more sustainable fashion, today and in the future.The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. During 2020, we will continue our agile transformation to further advance our ability to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. With focus on the customer and our strong values, we explore new ways to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful and sustainable impact all over the world, and we want you to take a leading role in the transformation.We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.Join our journey and discover your potential!Job DescriptionJob DescriptionCandidates with EU work permits ONLYShort description of the product area and teamProduct Area : Application Delivery PlatformProduct : SAP C4E DevelopmentKey ResponsibilitiesBeing a creative Software Engineer SAP Architect, passionate about problem solving, building new modern solutions and architecture, supporting different product areas as SAP Mentor.Work tasksYou will be a part of a cross functional recently established agile product team working with a range of end-to-end custom-built solutions. Taking lead and actively seeking ways establish a on-prem, cloud and service-oriented architecture. Establishing a holistic view of how the solution adds value to the business. You will be assigned to a product and work alongside the Product Owner of your product. You will have the chance to build new experiences, improve existing products, and develop distributed systems. This is a highly collaborative and global organization with an entrepreneurial mindset where there will be opportunities to try out your creative and innovative ideas.Some of your daily work includes:Expertise, support and guidance around ABAP, API's, Events and Cloud development (RAP)Support other teams on their path towards SAP ExtensibilityTranslate strategies and requirements into modern and scalable solution designsUse an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative designsCollaborate with other product teams (local and distributed) to help and provide the best end-user experience.Seek opportunities to automate, document and improve processesTest, develop, suggest new way of working and integration / development technologyGive trainings to other teams on specific and technical subjectCandidates with EU work permits ONLYQualificationsMandatory requirements, both competence and tools:As SAP Architect at H&M Group, we believe you have the ability to apply leading software development practices and present alternative solutions and technical choices. To do this, we think you have a curious mindset, excellent communication skills as well as:10+ years hands-on experience of technical solution and architecture in complex SAP landscapes with different technologies and multiple SAP solutionsExperience from SAP related activities from idea to implementation and support (including requirement, configuration, design, development, test, go-live and AM)Strong in advocating SAP standard and protecting the integrity of the solutionExperience from working closely with business experts to identify improvement areas and suggest solutionsExperience from supporting business users in solution related questions and the development of SAP manuals, training material etc.Strong experience on API's development and architectureStrong knowledge on ABAP OOPS, ABAP Unit and different development patterns such as Singleton, Façade, Solid, MVC,...Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)Good knowledge in the area of - SAP ABAP RAP and EventsCandidates with EU work permits ONLYRequired SkillsJust like everyone within the H&M group, we believe you are a social, open, communicative, sales-minded, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism.And your skills include:Must be a self-starter and proactive individualTeam player, open-minded and solution-drivenStrong personality and capacity to argue their caseBe a champion of DevOps mindset and principles, which emphasize automation and end-to-end ownership of solutionsUsing software engineering, modern technology and a great service mind to deliver stabile, secure and compliant solutions with a cost-conscious approachTranslate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, scalable and secure solutionsDeep understanding of retails processes.Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviorsAbility to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environmentsLanguage skills - Which language is requiredEnglishSwedish - Good to knowCandidates with EU work permits ONLYSounds interesting? Here's your chance for a career out of the ordinary!We will review applications continuously, please apply as soon as possible but at the latest the ???2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABMarieviksgatan10638 STOCKHOLM5852458