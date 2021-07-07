Software Engineer SAP (Architect) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer SAP (Architect)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
As one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises of nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.
Our values reflect the heart and soul of H&M. They define what it takes to work here and how we do things. When we interact with colleagues and customers around the world, our values help us develop and grow. We want to be at the forefront of both fashion and sustainability.
Our employees play a key role and can contribute to more sustainable fashion, today and in the future.
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. During 2020, we will continue our agile transformation to further advance our ability to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. With focus on the customer and our strong values, we explore new ways to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful and sustainable impact all over the world, and we want you to take a leading role in the transformation.
We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Join our journey and discover your potential!
Job Description
Job Description
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Short description of the product area and team
Product Area : Application Delivery Platform
Product : SAP C4E Development
Key Responsibilities
Being a creative Software Engineer SAP Architect, passionate about problem solving, building new modern solutions and architecture, supporting different product areas as SAP Mentor.
Work tasks
You will be a part of a cross functional recently established agile product team working with a range of end-to-end custom-built solutions. Taking lead and actively seeking ways establish a on-prem, cloud and service-oriented architecture. Establishing a holistic view of how the solution adds value to the business. You will be assigned to a product and work alongside the Product Owner of your product. You will have the chance to build new experiences, improve existing products, and develop distributed systems. This is a highly collaborative and global organization with an entrepreneurial mindset where there will be opportunities to try out your creative and innovative ideas.
Some of your daily work includes:
Expertise, support and guidance around ABAP, API's, Events and Cloud development (RAP)
Support other teams on their path towards SAP Extensibility
Translate strategies and requirements into modern and scalable solution designs
Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative designs
Collaborate with other product teams (local and distributed) to help and provide the best end-user experience.
Seek opportunities to automate, document and improve processes
Test, develop, suggest new way of working and integration / development technology
Give trainings to other teams on specific and technical subject
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
As SAP Architect at H&M Group, we believe you have the ability to apply leading software development practices and present alternative solutions and technical choices. To do this, we think you have a curious mindset, excellent communication skills as well as:
10+ years hands-on experience of technical solution and architecture in complex SAP landscapes with different technologies and multiple SAP solutions
Experience from SAP related activities from idea to implementation and support (including requirement, configuration, design, development, test, go-live and AM)
Strong in advocating SAP standard and protecting the integrity of the solution
Experience from working closely with business experts to identify improvement areas and suggest solutions
Experience from supporting business users in solution related questions and the development of SAP manuals, training material etc.
Strong experience on API's development and architecture
Strong knowledge on ABAP OOPS, ABAP Unit and different development patterns such as Singleton, Façade, Solid, MVC,...
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)
Good knowledge in the area of - SAP ABAP RAP and Events
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Required Skills
Just like everyone within the H&M group, we believe you are a social, open, communicative, sales-minded, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism.
And your skills include:
Must be a self-starter and proactive individual
Team player, open-minded and solution-driven
Strong personality and capacity to argue their case
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles, which emphasize automation and end-to-end ownership of solutions
Using software engineering, modern technology and a great service mind to deliver stabile, secure and compliant solutions with a cost-conscious approach
Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, scalable and secure solutions
Deep understanding of retails processes.
Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviors
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Language skills - Which language is required
English
Swedish - Good to know
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Sounds interesting? Here's your chance for a career out of the ordinary!
We will review applications continuously, please apply as soon as possible but at the latest the ???
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Marieviksgatan
10638 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5852458
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
Company Description
As one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises of nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.
Our values reflect the heart and soul of H&M. They define what it takes to work here and how we do things. When we interact with colleagues and customers around the world, our values help us develop and grow. We want to be at the forefront of both fashion and sustainability.
Our employees play a key role and can contribute to more sustainable fashion, today and in the future.
The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. During 2020, we will continue our agile transformation to further advance our ability to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. With focus on the customer and our strong values, we explore new ways to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful and sustainable impact all over the world, and we want you to take a leading role in the transformation.
We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.
Join our journey and discover your potential!
Job Description
Job Description
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Short description of the product area and team
Product Area : Application Delivery Platform
Product : SAP C4E Development
Key Responsibilities
Being a creative Software Engineer SAP Architect, passionate about problem solving, building new modern solutions and architecture, supporting different product areas as SAP Mentor.
Work tasks
You will be a part of a cross functional recently established agile product team working with a range of end-to-end custom-built solutions. Taking lead and actively seeking ways establish a on-prem, cloud and service-oriented architecture. Establishing a holistic view of how the solution adds value to the business. You will be assigned to a product and work alongside the Product Owner of your product. You will have the chance to build new experiences, improve existing products, and develop distributed systems. This is a highly collaborative and global organization with an entrepreneurial mindset where there will be opportunities to try out your creative and innovative ideas.
Some of your daily work includes:
Expertise, support and guidance around ABAP, API's, Events and Cloud development (RAP)
Support other teams on their path towards SAP Extensibility
Translate strategies and requirements into modern and scalable solution designs
Use an experimental mindset to identify, evaluate and recommend alternative designs
Collaborate with other product teams (local and distributed) to help and provide the best end-user experience.
Seek opportunities to automate, document and improve processes
Test, develop, suggest new way of working and integration / development technology
Give trainings to other teams on specific and technical subject
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
As SAP Architect at H&M Group, we believe you have the ability to apply leading software development practices and present alternative solutions and technical choices. To do this, we think you have a curious mindset, excellent communication skills as well as:
10+ years hands-on experience of technical solution and architecture in complex SAP landscapes with different technologies and multiple SAP solutions
Experience from SAP related activities from idea to implementation and support (including requirement, configuration, design, development, test, go-live and AM)
Strong in advocating SAP standard and protecting the integrity of the solution
Experience from working closely with business experts to identify improvement areas and suggest solutions
Experience from supporting business users in solution related questions and the development of SAP manuals, training material etc.
Strong experience on API's development and architecture
Strong knowledge on ABAP OOPS, ABAP Unit and different development patterns such as Singleton, Façade, Solid, MVC,...
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)
Good knowledge in the area of - SAP ABAP RAP and Events
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Required Skills
Just like everyone within the H&M group, we believe you are a social, open, communicative, sales-minded, and ambitious team player full of drive and optimism.
And your skills include:
Must be a self-starter and proactive individual
Team player, open-minded and solution-driven
Strong personality and capacity to argue their case
Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles, which emphasize automation and end-to-end ownership of solutions
Using software engineering, modern technology and a great service mind to deliver stabile, secure and compliant solutions with a cost-conscious approach
Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, scalable and secure solutions
Deep understanding of retails processes.
Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviors
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Language skills - Which language is required
English
Swedish - Good to know
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY
Sounds interesting? Here's your chance for a career out of the ordinary!
We will review applications continuously, please apply as soon as possible but at the latest the ???
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Marieviksgatan
10638 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5852458