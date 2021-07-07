Software Engineer Sales & Tax Archiving - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Company DescriptionAs one of the world's largest fashion companies with more than 171,000 employees worldwide, H&M is an exciting and dynamic place to pursue a career within the fashion industry. H&M group comprises of nine independent brands: H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. We have over 5,000 stores across more than 73 markets worldwide.Our values reflect the heart and soul of H&M. They define what it takes to work here and how we do things. When we interact with colleagues and customers around the world, our values help us develop and grow. We want to be at the forefront of both fashion and sustainability.Our employees play a key role and can contribute to more sustainable fashion, today and in the future.The H&M group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. During 2020, we will continue our agile transformation to further advance our ability to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. With focus on the customer and our strong values, we explore new ways to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful and sustainable impact all over the world, and we want you to take a leading role in the transformation.We explore new ways of working, have a customer-focused mindset, embrace our strong values and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world.Join our journey and discover your potential!Job DescriptionShort description of the product area and teamFinance & Corporate Support Functions"Our mission is to enable the H&M group to do business in a meaningful way, anywhere in any business model, by providing, easy, efficient and sustainable digital solutions."The product Sales tax & Archive manages two very important parts of our financial work within the company. By being responsible for the sales tax calculations, mainly for the North American markets, we are in close cooperation with many products to create a streamlined process when selling online or in stores. We are using Vertex as a tax calculation engine and have recently migrated it to Azure. Furthermore, the product is also responsible for cost effective, simple, and long-term archiving of financial data in several accounting systems. Work tasksAs a software engineer within Sales tax & Archive you are part of a small team handling most aspects of our long-term archiving solutions. Our goal is to have cost effective and simple solutions that make use of possibilities given by cloud computing while ensuring control of the data we archive.We have just started our cloud journey and we see that you have knowledge about developing solutions in Azure and a big interest in making the most of the journey together with the rest of the team.The role is varied in scope, technology and can entail the development of innovative solutions in the cloud, delivering cloud migration projects, and supporting development teams with DevOps technologies.Accounting rules differs from country to country and being financial compliant is of utmost importance. The combination of being careful with the data we handle and curious on how to simplify work is important. Our goal is to have cost effective and simple solutions that make use of possibilities given by cloud computing while ensuring control of the data we archive.We have just started our cloud journey and we see that you have knowledge about developing solutions in Azure and a big interest in making the most of the journey together with the rest of the team.The role is varied in scope, technology and can entail the development of innovative solutions in the cloud, delivering cloud migration projects, and supporting development teams with DevOps technologies.Accounting rules differs from country to country and being financial compliant is of utmost importance. Technical CompetencesMandatory requirements, both competence and tools:At least two years of experience with planning, designing, developing and maintain cloud applications.At least three years of experience in developing software using language such as Java, JavaScript, or .Net or similar programming languages.Demonstrated experience in various cloud solution development preferably in Azure. AWS is also accepted.Knowledge of following architectures: SQL, cloud storage, ETL, business intelligence and APIs. Qualifying requirements:Awareness of networking and internet protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS, SMTP, HTTP, and distributed networks.Business knowledge about archiving and/or data volume managementAccounting knowledge or working with financial dataPersonal CompetencesAbility to collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams of software engineers, business experts, cloud architect & other SMEsWorking within an agile delivery methodologyGood communication skill and the ability to stay focused on completing tasks and meeting goals within a busy workspaceBeing a team player by providing effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to product team and relevant stakeholders to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiencyAn understanding why we do things by having knowledge of the business reasons behind our productLanguage skills - Which language is requiredEnglish (written and spoken)Swedish2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc ABMarieviksgatan10638 STOCKHOLM5852479