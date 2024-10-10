Software Engineer required!
2024-10-10
Do you have a B. Sc. degree within engineering, preferably power electronics, embedded system, or equivalent competence? Do you have a few years' experience in the automotive industry? If you're also a strong communicator, this might be the next step for you!
About the position
We are looking for a Software Engineer for our client, a successful car company based in Gothenburg, where this position is also located. They are a leading company in the automotive industry with a focus on innovation and sustainability.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you'll focus on testing, measurement, and result analysis within the automotive sector. With a strong background in automotive systems, you will work with node interaction and utilize a measurement system.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) and OBC (On-Board Charger) testing
Develop and implement diagnostic functionalities based on FMEA
Calibrate, validate, and measure system performance
Collaborate with suppliers and teams to align diagnostic requirements
Conduct system verification, analysis, and vehicle expeditions
Your characteristics
In the role of a Software Engineer, your key qualities include being structured and data-driven, ensuring that tasks are approached methodically, and decisions are based on solid data. Strong documentation skills are essential to track progress and ensure clarity across teams. Additionally, you should be comfortable collaborating and communicating with others, as teamwork and clear communication are vital to success in a corporate environment.
Are you the one we are waiting for?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Sc. degree within engineering, preferably power electronics, embedded system, or equivalent competence
A few years' experience in the automotive industry and have worked with testing activities
Experience of testing diagnostic events and services
Knowledge and understanding of simple HW-circuits
B-driving license
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-10-16. Start 2024-10-21.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34847 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
