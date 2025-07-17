Software Engineer / Platform Administration
2025-07-17
Are you passionate about Teradata and Data Warehouse?
Data Warehouse Database Administrator is a crucial role that is directly impacting operational stability of the entire DW area, ensuring that our most critical services and deliveries are running 24/7 - compliance, regulatory reporting, book closing process, IRB and many more.
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing Swedbank's Teradata Data Warehouse platform hosted on the Azure Cloud platform. You will work closely with our IT, data, and security teams to ensure the reliability, performance, and security of our infrastructure.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Manage and maintain Teradata databases in Azure Cloud;
Optimize database performance and ensure data security;
Manage changes, incidents, and vulnerabilities;
Provide user support;
Administer auxiliary infrastructure (Linux or Windows servers);
Collaborate with your team to adapt to new situations and find non-trivial solutions to complex problems;
Continuously learn and stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices.
What is needed in this role: Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude;
Bachelor's or master's degree in Computer Science or similar;
Fluency in English. You can work both independently and, in a team, pay attention to details and manage different tasks effectively;
Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new situations;
Basic understanding of service management, Service Now (SNAP), CMDB, change management, and incident management;
Experience with Teradata Data Warehouse platform is a beneficial;
Knowledge of Azure Cloud platform is highly desirable; Familiarity with Linux or Windows server administration, Mainframe and SQL.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development;
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society;
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities;
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role;
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
" Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Aleksandra Sepp, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 01.08.2025 the latest.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
