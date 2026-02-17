Software Engineer .NET (R&D)
2026-02-17
Make a real-world impact. At Ascom, our software powers mission-critical communication and workflow solutions for healthcare and enterprise customers worldwide. We're expanding our Gothenburg R&D team with a Software Engineer who thrives on building robust products in an Agile environment and who enjoys improving existing code as much as creating new features.
What you'll do
Design & implement high-quality software that balances functionality, reliability, performance and delivery speed.
Evolve products by maintaining and refactoring existing codebases; contribute to resolving customer-reported issues in collaboration with support and product teams.
Translate requirements into technical solutions by partnering with product owners, architects and stakeholders.
Raise the bar on quality through code reviews, unit/integration testing and by promoting test automation.
Document clearly, from technical requirements and designs to contribution to user documentation.
Continuously improve our ways of working by applying Agile practices and staying current with relevant technologies.
What you'll bring
3-5 years of experience in software design and development.
Proficiency in .NET/C#.
Experience with front-end frameworks such as Vue, React, or Angular.
Solid grounding in Computer Science (algorithms, data structures, programming paradigms) and Software Engineering principles.
Ability to work across the lifecycle: requirements, implementation, code reviews, and verification of your own modules and the integrated product.
Comfortable collaborating in a global setting and reaching agreement through flexibility and constructive dialogue.
Degree in Computer Science or a related field (BSc or MSc).
Helpful experience (nice to have)
Exposure to cloud concepts/architecture and resource management (not mandatory).
Familiarity with Ascom's types of solutions or similar mission-critical systems where reliability matters.
How you'll work with us
You'll join a skilled R&D team as an individual contributor with global reach and clear operational targets. We emphasize pragmatic engineering, teamwork, and learning-backed by design/code reviews and a culture of testing and automation.
Why Ascom
Meaningful impact: build products that support clinicians and teams in time-critical environments.
Growth: mentorship, modern engineering practices, and continuous learning.
Team culture: collaborative, improvement-oriented, with autonomy to make things better.
Ready to Apply?
If this sounds like your next step, we would love to hear from you! Submit your application today and join a team where your work truly makes an impact.
