Are you our new Software Engineer?ArriverTM is a new software unit and brand, fully focused on developing perception, fusion and drive policy software for the next generation cars. It will deliver an open, scalable and flexible architecture solution running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon RideTM System on a Chip (SoC) platform. ArriverTM has 800 people in five countries - China, Germany, Romania, Sweden, USA - and builds on more than a decade of experience in active safety software development. The company is wholly owned by Veoneer.In Sweden we are situated in Linkoping, Stockholm and Gothenburg with around 400 colleagues.What you'll do?You will help delivering our next generation perception software as a software engineer in Requirement Area System Functions. In our cross-functional environment you will work closely with colleagues with various competences (e.g. systems engineering, functional safety, cyber security, software/systems architecture) and contribute to areas of both technical and organizational nature, for example:Implementation work in primarily C and PythonCreate tests on various levels, e.g. Unit tests, SW simulations, HW in the loopSetting up and maintaining build and deployment environmentsAnalyze and solve problem reportsBeing an active member of a cross-functional team contributing to all layers of product development (from requirements to test)Interact with systems, cyber security and safety engineers ensuring compliance with functional safety and cyber security standardsContribute to company-wide standard definitions (e.g. coding guidelines)Guide stakeholders to understand what the team is producing and can produceHelp the team develop a culture that values good architecture, mentorship, and teamworkWe are looking for you who are eager to embrace this challenge in the dynamic environment of the automotive sector.What you'll bring:We are looking for a new colleague with a lot of drive, who is motivated by technical challenges, used to collaborating with others and has an analytical mindset as well as a structured way of working. We believe you have a degree in Engineering or similar and preferable have relevant work-life experience.We think that the below qualifications will help you to be successful in the role (the more that apply the better):Technical knowledge and interestStrong programming skillsExperience working with embedded softwareThe ability to communicate effectively and present complex ideas to peers, management and customers/partnersStrong analytic and problem-solving skillsGood ability to shift between abstraction layers in a system and an interest also beyond programmingAs a person, you are able to build good and constructive relations within the team and with external parties.You express yourself well in spoken and written English.What we offer?An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields; Autonomous drivingAn environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindsetA culture that embodies respect, openness and courageA workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of workingA global environment with colleagues and customers all around the worldArriver appreciate the value that comes with diverse teams, and strive for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.Location: LinköpingLast application date: 2021-08-31, continuous selection.Employment condition: Permanent, full timeStarting date: According to agreementContact information: Magnus Wallblom, magnus.wallblom@arriver.com or Andreas Borg, andreas.borg@arriver.com Union representative: We have collective agreements with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen. Our labor unions representatives can be contacted at 0322 - 30 94 00.