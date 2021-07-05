Software Engineer in System Functions - Arriver Software AB - Datajobb i Linköping
Software Engineer in System Functions
Arriver Software AB / Datajobb / Linköping
2021-07-05
Are you our new Software Engineer?
ArriverTM is a new software unit and brand, fully focused on developing perception, fusion and drive policy software for the next generation cars. It will deliver an open, scalable and flexible architecture solution running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon RideTM System on a Chip (SoC) platform. ArriverTM has 800 people in five countries - China, Germany, Romania, Sweden, USA - and builds on more than a decade of experience in active safety software development. The company is wholly owned by Veoneer.
In Sweden we are situated in Linkoping, Stockholm and Gothenburg with around 400 colleagues.
What you'll do?
You will help delivering our next generation perception software as a software engineer in Requirement Area System Functions. In our cross-functional environment you will work closely with colleagues with various competences (e.g. systems engineering, functional safety, cyber security, software/systems architecture) and contribute to areas of both technical and organizational nature, for example:
Implementation work in primarily C and Python
Create tests on various levels, e.g. Unit tests, SW simulations, HW in the loop
Setting up and maintaining build and deployment environments
Analyze and solve problem reports
Being an active member of a cross-functional team contributing to all layers of product development (from requirements to test)
Interact with systems, cyber security and safety engineers ensuring compliance with functional safety and cyber security standards
Contribute to company-wide standard definitions (e.g. coding guidelines)
Guide stakeholders to understand what the team is producing and can produce
Help the team develop a culture that values good architecture, mentorship, and teamwork
We are looking for you who are eager to embrace this challenge in the dynamic environment of the automotive sector.
What you'll bring:
We are looking for a new colleague with a lot of drive, who is motivated by technical challenges, used to collaborating with others and has an analytical mindset as well as a structured way of working. We believe you have a degree in Engineering or similar and preferable have relevant work-life experience.
We think that the below qualifications will help you to be successful in the role (the more that apply the better):
Technical knowledge and interest
Strong programming skills
Experience working with embedded software
The ability to communicate effectively and present complex ideas to peers, management and customers/partners
Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Good ability to shift between abstraction layers in a system and an interest also beyond programming
As a person, you are able to build good and constructive relations within the team and with external parties.
You express yourself well in spoken and written English.
What we offer?
An important role in one of the most expansive technical fields; Autonomous driving
An environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindset
A culture that embodies respect, openness and courage
A workplace with a passion for delivering on customer promises and excellence in our way of working
A global environment with colleagues and customers all around the world
Arriver appreciate the value that comes with diverse teams, and strive for a good balance between both gender and age as well as ethnicity and cultural diversity.
Location: Linköping
Last application date: 2021-08-31, continuous selection.
Employment condition: Permanent, full time
Starting date: According to agreement
Contact information: Magnus Wallblom, magnus.wallblom@arriver.com or Andreas Borg, andreas.borg@arriver.com.
Union representative: We have collective agreements with Sveriges Ingenjörer and Unionen. Our labor unions representatives can be contacted at 0322 - 30 94 00.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
