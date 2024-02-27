Software Engineer in Oracle Database Platform team
2024-02-27
Are you passionate about building Oracle database platform self-service and automation?
With us you have the opportunity to:
• Develop, maintain and support the automations on Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and on Oracle@Azure;
• Design and develop automation workflows by using Infrastructure as Code methodology;
•
Analyze requirements from stakeholders and transform into capabilities in Exadata platform;
•
Review requirements and coordinate migrations according to migration plan, working closely with our Application Migration team;
• Enable self-service and platform automation through building API-s;
• Proactively seek and give feedback on the delivered functionality to improve over time;
• Join a supportive and fun cross-functional team that values cooperation and excellence.
What is needed in this role:
• Knowledge and experience in Oracle databases, including knowledge of SQL, PL/SQL, performance tuning and database administration.
• Previous experience in managing Oracle Exadata systems using Oracle Cloud Interface and REST APIs for efficient management and automation.
• Good understanding of multi-tenancy and containerization, clustering (Oracle RAC), data protection and high availability.
• Experience with Shell Scripting, Python and Ansible in Linux environment.
• Ability to identify and improve system performance, including optimizing database queries, indexing strategies, and overall efficiency.
• Great analytical and problem solving abilities to troubleshoot issues related to database performance, application integration and data migration.
• Proactive team player mindset with good communication skills (fluency in English) and quality-oriented mindset.
• Experience of developing solutions using Grafana and Influx DB is considered as an advantage.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Janar Kilomets, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 10.03.2024 the latest.
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Janar Kilomets (janar.kilomets@swedbank.ee
)
SACO: Camilla
Ivarsson, camilla.ivarsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, Jonas.Nystrom@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-4900 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4100-6100 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3500-5300 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-estonia).
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
